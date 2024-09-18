Summary

Applications and Services that utilize certain Autodesk products may be affected by Out-of-bounds Read, Out-of-bounds Write, and Information disclosure vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities in conjunction with other vulnerabilities may lead to code execution in the context of the current process.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2021-40158 - A maliciously crafted JT file in Autodesk Inventor 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and AutoCAD 2022 may be forced to read beyond allocated boundaries when parsing the JT file. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process. CVE-2021-40159 - An Information Disclosure vulnerability for JT files in Autodesk Inventor 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 in conjunction with other vulnerabilities may lead to code execution through maliciously crafted JT files in the context of the current process. CVE-2022-25788 - A maliciously crafted JT file in Autodesk AutoCAD 2023 and 2022 may be used to write beyond the allocated buffer while parsing JT files. This vulnerability can be exploited to execute arbitrary code. CVE-2022-27867 - A maliciously crafted JT file in Autodesk AutoCAD 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 can be used to trigger use-after-free vulnerability. Exploitation of this vulnerability may lead to code execution.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk® Inventor

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.2

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Architecture

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Electrical

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Mechanical

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® MEP

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Plant 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® LT

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Civil 3D®

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change

** Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers download and install the latest version of Autodesk® Inventor 2022 Update 2 (version 2022.2), which is available via the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal. This version of Autodesk Inventor includes security updates that address the JT file vulnerabilities. As a general best practice, we recommend that customers only open JT files from trusted sources and update to the latest software version.

Updates are not available for previously supported versions of Autodesk® Inventor and AutoCAD® – versions 2021-2019. Mitigation instructions for Autodesk® Inventor 2021-2019 are available in thisAutodesk Knowledge Networkarticle and for Autodesk AutoCAD-based products in thisAutodesk Knowledge Networkarticle. In addition, users of the 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 versions of Autodesk® Advance Steel, Autodesk® Civil 3D, AutoCAD®, AutoCAD® LT, and AutoCAD-based specialized toolsets listed in the table above should install the latest AutoCAD® or AutoCAD LT 2022 or 2023 updates, as applicable, via the Autodesk Desktop App orAccounts Portal.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following researchers for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

xina1i working with HackerOne for reporting CVE-2021-40158 and CVE-2021-40159.

Mat Powell of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2021-40158, CVE-2021-40159, CVE-2022-25788, and CVE-2022-27867.

Tran Van Khang - khangkito (VinCSS) working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2021-40158.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 1/12/2022

Description: Initial Release of the security advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 2/28/2022

Description: Updated Security Advisory

Revision: 1.2

Date: 3/28/2022

Description: Updated Security Advisory for all supported versions

Revision: 1.3

Date: 4/25/2022

Description: Update of the Security Advisory for Addition to AutoCAD 2023 supported versions in Product Table