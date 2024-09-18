How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0002
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® Inventor, Autodesk® AutoCAD®, Advance Steel and Civil 3D
Impact: Out-of-bound read, Information disclosure, Out-of-bound write
Severity: Medium
Original Publish: 1/12/2022
Last Revised:4/25/2022
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Applications and Services that utilize certain Autodesk products may be affected by Out-of-bounds Read, Out-of-bounds Write, and Information disclosure vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities in conjunction with other vulnerabilities may lead to code execution in the context of the current process.
The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:
CVE-2021-40158 - A maliciously crafted JT file in Autodesk Inventor 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and AutoCAD 2022 may be forced to read beyond allocated boundaries when parsing the JT file. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process.
CVE-2021-40159 - An Information Disclosure vulnerability for JT files in Autodesk Inventor 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 in conjunction with other vulnerabilities may lead to code execution through maliciously crafted JT files in the context of the current process.
CVE-2022-25788 - A maliciously crafted JT file in Autodesk AutoCAD 2023 and 2022 may be used to write beyond the allocated buffer while parsing JT files. This vulnerability can be exploited to execute arbitrary code.
CVE-2022-27867 - A maliciously crafted JT file in Autodesk AutoCAD 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 can be used to trigger use-after-free vulnerability. Exploitation of this vulnerability may lead to code execution.
Item: Autodesk® Inventor
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2022.2
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Architecture
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Electrical
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Mechanical
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® MEP
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Plant 3D
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® LT
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® Civil 3D®
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® Advance Steel
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
*Note: Product list table contents subject to change
** Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.
Autodesk highly recommends that customers download and install the latest version of Autodesk® Inventor 2022 Update 2 (version 2022.2), which is available via the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal. This version of Autodesk Inventor includes security updates that address the JT file vulnerabilities. As a general best practice, we recommend that customers only open JT files from trusted sources and update to the latest software version.
Updates are not available for previously supported versions of Autodesk® Inventor and AutoCAD® – versions 2021-2019. Mitigation instructions for Autodesk® Inventor 2021-2019 are available in thisAutodesk Knowledge Networkarticle and for Autodesk AutoCAD-based products in thisAutodesk Knowledge Networkarticle. In addition, users of the 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 versions of Autodesk® Advance Steel, Autodesk® Civil 3D, AutoCAD®, AutoCAD® LT, and AutoCAD-based specialized toolsets listed in the table above should install the latest AutoCAD® or AutoCAD LT 2022 or 2023 updates, as applicable, via the Autodesk Desktop App orAccounts Portal.
Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.
We would like to thank the following researchers for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:
xina1i working with HackerOne for reporting CVE-2021-40158 and CVE-2021-40159.
Mat Powell of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2021-40158, CVE-2021-40159, CVE-2022-25788, and CVE-2022-27867.
Tran Van Khang - khangkito (VinCSS) working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2021-40158.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 1/12/2022
Description: Initial Release of the security advisory
Revision: 1.1
Date: 2/28/2022
Description: Updated Security Advisory
Revision: 1.2
Date: 3/28/2022
Description: Updated Security Advisory for all supported versions
Revision: 1.3
Date: 4/25/2022
Description: Update of the Security Advisory for Addition to AutoCAD 2023 supported versions in Product Table
INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” IN CONNECTION WITH AUTODESK PRODUCTS. AUTODESK AND/OR ITS RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS AND LICENSORS AND ITS AND THEIR DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS AND REPRESENTATIVES MAKE NO REPRESENTATIONS ABOUT THE SITE, ANY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES CONTAINED ON THE SITE OR THE SUITABILITY OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE MATERIALS, INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS PUBLISHED ON THIS SITE FOR ANY PURPOSE. THE SITE, ANY PRODUCTS OR SERVICES (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, THIRD PARTY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES) OBTAINED THROUGH THE SITE, AND ALL SUCH INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS ARE PROVIDED FOR YOUR USE AT YOUR OWN RISK AND "AS IS" WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND. AUTODESK AND/OR ITS RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS AND LICENSORS HEREBY DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS WITH REGARD TO THIS SITE, SUCH PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AND SUCH INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS, INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, TITLE, AND NON-INFRINGEMENT.