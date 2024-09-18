Summary

Applications and services utilizing Autodesk Civil 3D have been affected by a LibXml2 vulnerability.

Description

The details of the vulnerability are as follows:

Vulnerable Library: libxml2

CVEs:

*Note: Fixes Applied to Autodesk Traffic Simulation

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk Civil 3D

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1, 2023.3, 2022.2.5, 2021.3.6

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

*Note: Product list table contents are subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that users of the impacted versions of Autodesk Civil 3D download and install the security hotfix referenced above under Mitigated Versions via Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 08/29/2023

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory