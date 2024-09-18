Summary

Autodesk products that utilize OpenSSL may be impacted by Loop with Unreachable Exit Condition ('Infinite Loop') vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to code execution and/or denial-of-service.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

Vulnerable Library: OpenSSL

CVEs:

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD®

Impacted Versions: 2023

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® LT

Impacted Versions: 2023

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD®Architecture

Impacted Versions: 2023

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1**

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD®Electrical

Impacted Versions: 2023

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk®AutoCAD®Map 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk®AutoCAD®Mechanical

Impacted Versions: 2023

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® MEP

Impacted Versions: 2023

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD®Plant 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Civil 3D®

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.3.1, 2020.6.2

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk®Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2023

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Revit

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.2, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.7, 2020.2.9

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: ReCap® Pro

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1 Hotfix, 2022.2.1 Hotfix, 2021.1.3 Hotfix, 2020.2.3 Hotfix

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: ReCap® Photo

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1 Hotfix, 2022.2.1 Hotfix, 2021.2.1 Hotfix, 2020.3.1 Hotfix

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Grading Optimization

Impacted Versions: 2023

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0 Hotfix 1

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: InfraWorks® Desktop

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.5

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Arnold®

Impacted Versions: 7.1.1.0 and prior

Mitigated Versions**: 7.1.2.0, 7.1.1.2

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

** Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that customers using the affected products listed above apply the available hotfix for their version via the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal. For any customer using Autodesk Single Sign On (AdSSO), we recommend using theAKN articlefor instructions to install the latest available version.

Autodesk strongly recommends that customers using the affected products listed above apply the available hotfix for their version via the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal. Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk forum for more information about previous version support.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

Michael DePlante (@izobashi) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2022-33882

Revision History

Revision: 1.1

Date: 8/03/2022

Description: Update to Product table for Revit 2023 update

Revision: 1.0

Date: 7/28/2022

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory