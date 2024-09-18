Summary

Autodesk Installer is affected by the vulnerability listed below. Exploitation of this vulnerability can lead to code execution.

Description

The details of the vulnerability are as follows:

CVE-2025-5335: A maliciously crafted binary file when downloaded could lead to escalation of privileges to NT AUTHORITY/SYSTEM due to an untrusted search path being utilized in the Autodesk Installer application. Exploitation of this vulnerability may lead to code execution.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk Installer

Impacted Versions: 2.13 and earlier versions

Mitigated Versions: 2.15

Update Source: Autodesk Installer

*Note: Product list subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that users of the affected products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable, via Autodesk Installer. As a general best practice, we also recommend that users only open files from trusted sources. Customers do not need to uninstall or reinstall their products.

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:

JPCERT/CC for reporting CVE-2025-5335.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 06/10/2025

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory