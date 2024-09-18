Summary

Applications and Services that utilize Autodesk Design Review may be affected by Double Free, Heap Overflow, Out-of-bound Read/Write, Use-After-Free, Type Confusion, and Uninitialized Variable vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to remote code execution.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2021-27034 - A heap-based buffer overflow could occur while parsing PICT, PCX, RCL or TIFF files in Autodesk Design Review 2018, 2017, 2013, 2012, 2011. This vulnerability can be exploited to execute arbitrary code. CVE-2021-27035 - A maliciously crafted TIFF, PICT, TGA, PCT or DWF files in Autodesk Design Review 2018, 2017, 2013, 2012, 2011 can be forced to read beyond allocated boundaries when parsing the TIFF, PICT, TGA, PCT or DWF files. This vulnerability can be exploited to execute arbitrary code. CVE-2021-27036 - A maliciously crafted PCX, PICT, RCL or TIFF file in Autodesk Design Review 2018, 2017, 2013, 2012, 2011 can be used to write beyond the allocated buffer while parsing PCX, PDF, PICT, RCL or TIFF files. This vulnerability can be exploited to execute arbitrary code.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk® Design Review

Impacted Versions: 2018, 2017, 2013, 2012, 2011

Mitigated Versions: 2018 Hotfix 4

Update Source:

Autodesk Knowledge Network

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

**Note: Autodesk Design Review 2018 Hotfix 3 includes CVE-2021-27033, CVE-2021-27037, CVE-2021-27038, CVE-2021-27039, and the CVEs above in addition to 2018 Hotfix 4.

Recommendations

Users of Autodesk Design Review 2018 are strongly recommended to download and install the security hotfix referenced above via the Autodesk Knowledge Network. Customers of Autodesk® Design Review 2013 or earlier product versions will need to upgrade to version 2018 or later by following installation instructions in the Autodesk Knowledge Network. Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support. As a general best practice, we also recommend that customers only open files from trusted sources.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

xina1i at SecZone for reporting CVE-2021-27033, CVE-2021-27035, CVE-2021-27036, CVE-2021-27037, CVE-2021-27038 in coordination with Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative (ZDI) Program.

Mat Powell of Trend Micro's Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2021-27034, CVE-2021-27035, CVE-2021-27036, CVE-2021-27037, CVE-2021-27039.

Francis Provencher {PRL} for reporting CVE-2021-27034 and CVE-2021-27036 in coordination with Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative (ZDI) Program.

Tran Van Khang - khangkito (VinCSS) working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2021-27036

Kdot working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2021-27034, and CVE-2021-27036.

ADLab of Venustech working with HackerOne for reporting CVE-2021-27035.

Kushal Arvind Shah of Fortinet's FortiGuard Labs for reporting CVE-2021-27035.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 14/06/2021

Description: Initial Release

Revision: 1.1

Date: 04/10/2021

Description: Update Product Table, etc