How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0022
Product, Service, Component:Autodesk® FBX® SDK
Impact: Out-Of-Bounds Read, Out-Of-Bounds Write, Use-After-Free
Severity: High
Original Publish: 9/14/2022
Last Revised: 09/14/2022
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Applications and services utilizing the Autodesk® FBX® SDK software have been affected by an Out-Of-Bounds Read, Out-Of-Bounds Write, and Use-After-Free vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to code execution and/or denial-of-service.
The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:
CVE-2022-41302 - An Out-Of-Bounds Read Vulnerability in Autodesk FBX SDK version 2020. and prior may lead to code execution or information disclosure through maliciously crafted FBX files. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process.
CVE-2022-41303 - A user may be tricked into opening a malicious FBX file which may exploit a use-after-free vulnerability in Autodesk FBX SDK 2020 version causing the application to reference a memory location controlled by an unauthorized third party, thereby running arbitrary code on the system.
CVE-2022-41304 - An Out-Of-Bounds Write Vulnerability in Autodesk FBX SDK 2020 version and prior may lead to code execution through maliciously crafted FBX files or information disclosure.
Item: Autodesk® FBX® SDK
Impacted Versions: 2020
Mitigated Versions: 2020.3.2
Update Source: FBX-SDK
*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.
Autodesk strongly recommends that customers using the affected products listed above apply the available hotfix for their version via the Autodesk Desktop App.
Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk forum for more information about previous version support.
For third party developers who use FBXSDK in their applications or services, Autodesk recommends they obtain and apply the latest version of the FBXSDK from the update source listed above.
We would like to thank the following for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:
msrc-tyler and msrcdaniel from Microsoft's MSRC working with HackerOne for reporting CVE-2022-41302, CVE-2022-41303, CVE-2022-41304
Revision: 1.0
Date: 9/14/2022
Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory
INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” IN CONNECTION WITH AUTODESK PRODUCTS. AUTODESK AND/OR ITS RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS AND LICENSORS AND ITS AND THEIR DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS AND REPRESENTATIVES MAKE NO REPRESENTATIONS ABOUT THE SITE, ANY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES CONTAINED ON THE SITE OR THE SUITABILITY OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE MATERIALS, INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS PUBLISHED ON THIS SITE FOR ANY PURPOSE. THE SITE, ANY PRODUCTS OR SERVICES (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, THIRD PARTY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES) OBTAINED THROUGH THE SITE, AND ALL SUCH INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS ARE PROVIDED FOR YOUR USE AT YOUR OWN RISK AND "AS IS" WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND. AUTODESK AND/OR ITS RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS AND LICENSORS HEREBY DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS WITH REGARD TO THIS SITE, SUCH PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AND SUCH INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS, INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, TITLE, AND NON-INFRINGEMENT.