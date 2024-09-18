Summary

Applications and services utilizing the Autodesk® FBX® SDK software have been affected by an Out-Of-Bounds Read, Out-Of-Bounds Write, and Use-After-Free vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to code execution and/or denial-of-service.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2022-41302 - An Out-Of-Bounds Read Vulnerability in Autodesk FBX SDK version 2020. and prior may lead to code execution or information disclosure through maliciously crafted FBX files. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process. CVE-2022-41303 - A user may be tricked into opening a malicious FBX file which may exploit a use-after-free vulnerability in Autodesk FBX SDK 2020 version causing the application to reference a memory location controlled by an unauthorized third party, thereby running arbitrary code on the system. CVE-2022-41304 - An Out-Of-Bounds Write Vulnerability in Autodesk FBX SDK 2020 version and prior may lead to code execution through maliciously crafted FBX files or information disclosure.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk® FBX® SDK

Impacted Versions: 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2020.3.2

Update Source: FBX-SDK

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that customers using the affected products listed above apply the available hotfix for their version via the Autodesk Desktop App.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk forum for more information about previous version support.

For third party developers who use FBXSDK in their applications or services, Autodesk recommends they obtain and apply the latest version of the FBXSDK from the update source listed above.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

msrc-tyler and msrcdaniel from Microsoft's MSRC working with HackerOne for reporting CVE-2022-41302, CVE-2022-41303, CVE-2022-41304

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 9/14/2022

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory