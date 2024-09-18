Summary

Autodesk InfraWorks has been affected by multiple vulnerabilities detailed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices. Hotfixes are available in the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal to help resolve these vulnerabilities.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

Vulnerable Library: Git

CVEs:

Vulnerable Library: Zlib/boost

CVEs:

Vulnerable Library: jpeg

CVEs:

Vulnerable Library: libpng

CVEs:

Vulnerable Library: openssl

CVEs:

Vulnerable Library: sqlite

CVEs:

Vulnerable Library: org-json

CVEs:

Vulnerable Library: Spring-framework

CVEs:

*Note: Fixes Applied to Autodesk Traffic Simulation

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk InfraWorks

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023.1, 2022.1.7, 2021.2

Mitigated Versions: 2024 Hotfix 1, 2023.1 Hotfix 2, 2022.1 Hotfix 7, 2021.2 Hotfix 10

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that customers of the affected products obtain and apply the latest hotfixes via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. Customers who are using impacted product versions should then reinstall the software to apply the latest hotfixes.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Related Information

More information on related security advisories can be found on the Autodesk Trust Center.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 6/14/2023

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 7/18/2023

Description: Updated the Security Advisory to include hotfixes for InfraWorks 2023.1 & 2024.