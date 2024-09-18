How to buy
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0012
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk InfraWorks
Impact:Multiple
Severity: High
Original Publish:6/14/2023
Last Revised:7/18/2023.
Autodesk InfraWorks has been affected by multiple vulnerabilities detailed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices. Hotfixes are available in the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal to help resolve these vulnerabilities.
The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:
Vulnerable Library: Git
CVEs:
Vulnerable Library: Zlib/boost
CVEs:
Vulnerable Library: jpeg
CVEs:
Vulnerable Library: libpng
CVEs:
Vulnerable Library: openssl
CVEs:
Vulnerable Library: sqlite
CVEs:
Vulnerable Library: org-json
CVEs:
Vulnerable Library: Spring-framework
CVEs:
*Note: Fixes Applied to Autodesk Traffic Simulation
Item: Autodesk InfraWorks
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023.1, 2022.1.7, 2021.2
Mitigated Versions: 2024 Hotfix 1, 2023.1 Hotfix 2, 2022.1 Hotfix 7, 2021.2 Hotfix 10
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.
Autodesk strongly recommends that customers of the affected products obtain and apply the latest hotfixes via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. Customers who are using impacted product versions should then reinstall the software to apply the latest hotfixes.
Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.
More information on related security advisories can be found on the Autodesk Trust Center.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 6/14/2023
Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory
Revision: 1.1
Date: 7/18/2023
Description: Updated the Security Advisory to include hotfixes for InfraWorks 2023.1 & 2024.
