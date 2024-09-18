How to buy
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0008
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® 3ds Max® USD plugin
Impact:Out-of-Bounds Read, Out-of-Bounds Write, Use After Free, Uninitialized Pointer
Severity: High
Original Publish:4/27/2023
Last Revised:4/27/2023.
USD (Universal Scene Description) plugin for Autodesk® 3ds Max® has been affected by file-parsing uninitialized variable, use-after-free, out-of-bounds read, and out-of-bounds write vulnerabilities.
The details of the vulnerability are as follows:
1)CVE-2023-25006:- A malicious actor may convince a user to open a malicious USD file that may trigger a use-after-free vulnerability which could result in code execution.
2)CVE-2023-25007:- A malicious actor may convince a user to open a malicious USD file that may trigger an uninitialized pointer which could result in code execution.
3)CVE-2023-25008:- A malicious actor may convince a user to open a malicious USD file that may trigger an out-of-bounds read vulnerability which could result in code execution.
4)CVE-2023-25009:- A malicious actor may convince a user to open a malicious USD file that may trigger an out-of-bounds write vulnerability which could result in code execution.
Item: Autodesk® 3ds Max® USD plugin
Impacted Versions: USD for 3ds Max® 0.3
Mitigated Versions: USD for 3ds Max® 0.4
Update Source: Accounts Portal
Autodesk highly recommends that customers install the latest version of their plugins by logging into their Autodesk account at manage.autodesk.com and downloading the mitigated plugin version USD for 3ds Max 0.4. For more information, visit the USD for 3ds Max 0.4 Release Notes.
We would like to thank the following for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:
Michael DePlante of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2023-25006, CVE-2023-25007, CVE-2023-25008, CVE-2023-25009
Revision: 1.0 | 4/27/2023 |Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory
