Summary

Multiple Autodesk AutoCAD products, AutoCAD-based products, and Maya have been affected by Out-of-bound Read, Out-of-bound Write, Use of Uninitialized Variable, Heap based Buffer Overflow, and Memory Corruption vulnerabilities.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2022-33884 - Parsing a maliciously crafted X_B file can force Autodesk AutoCAD 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020 to read beyond allocated boundaries. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process. CVE-2022-33885 - A maliciously crafted X_B, CATIA, and PDF file when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020 can be used to write beyond the allocated buffer. This vulnerability can lead to arbitrary code execution. CVE-2022-33886 - A maliciously crafted MODEL and SLDPRT file can be used to write beyond the allocated buffer while parsing through Autodesk AutoCAD 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, and Maya 2023 and 2022. The vulnerability exists because the application fails to handle crafted MODEL and SLDPRT files, which causes an unhandled exception. A malicious actor could leverage this vulnerability to execute arbitrary code. CVE-2022-33887 - A maliciously crafted PDF file when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD 2023 causes an unhandled exception. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash or read sensitive data or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2022-33888 - A malicious crafted Dwg2Spd file when processed through Autodesk DWG application could lead to memory corruption vulnerability by write access violation. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process. CVE-2022-42946 - Parsing a maliciously crafted X_B and PRT file can force Autodesk Maya 2023 and 2022 to read beyond allocated buffer. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process. CVE-2022-42947 – A maliciously crafted X_B file when parsed through Autodesk Maya 2023 and 2022 can be used to write beyond the allocated buffer. This vulnerability can lead to arbitrary code execution. .

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD®

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Access, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Architecture

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Access, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Electrical

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Access, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Access, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Mechanical

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Access, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® MEP

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Access, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Plant 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Access, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® LT

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Access, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Civil 3D®

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Access, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Access, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Maya

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022

Mitigated Versions: 2023.3,2022.5

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

** Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends users of the 2020, 2021 and 2022 versions of Autodesk® Advance Steel, Autodesk® Civil 3D®, AutoCAD®, AutoCAD® LT, and AutoCAD-based specialized toolsets listed in the table above should install the latest AutoCAD® or AutoCAD LT 2023 updates, as applicable, via the Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal.

Autodesk also strongly recommends that users of the 2023 and 2022 versions of Autodesk® Maya® software listed in the table above upgrade to the latest version as applicable, via the Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit theAutodesk Knowledge Networkfor more information about previous version support.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

Anonymous working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2022-33884, CVE-2022-33885, CVE-2022-33887

Tran Van Khang - khangkito (VinCSS) working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2022-33886

Kushal Arvind Shah of Fortinet's FortiGuard Labs for reporting CVE-2022-33888

Mat Powell of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2022-33886, CVE-2022-42946 and CVE-2022-42947

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 9/22/2022

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 10/06/2022

Description: Update to CVE information, Product Table, and Recommendations to include AutoCAD 2021 and 2020 products

Revision: 1.2

Date: 12/07/2022

Description: Update to CVE information, Product Table, and Recommendations to include Maya 2023 version.

Revision: 1.3

Date: 4/26/2023

Description: Update to CVE information, Product Table, and Recommendations to include Maya 2023 and 2022 version.