Summary

Autodesk’s InfraWorks has been affected by third-party component vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

Library: Git

CVE:

Library: curl

CVE:

Library: Qt

CVE:

Library: cJSON

CVE:

Library: json

CVE: CVE-2022-45688

Library: libwebp

CVE:

Library: zlib

CVE:

Library: SQLite

CVE:

Library: OpenSSL

CVE:

Library: libjpeg

CVE:

Library: libexpat

CVE:

*Note: Fixes Applied to Autodesk Traffic Simulation

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk InfraWorks

Impacted Versions: 2024.1, 2023.1, 2022.1

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1 Hotfix 2, 2023.1 Hotfix 4, 2022.1 Hotfix 9,

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products obtain and apply the latest Hotfixes via the Autodesk Desktop App, or the Accounts Portal. Customers who are using impacted product versions should reinstall the software to apply the latest Hotfixes. Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 05/15/2024

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory