Summary

Applications and services utilizing the Autodesk FBX Review and 3ds Max have been affected by an Out-Of-Bounds Read and Stack-based Buffer Overflow vulnerability. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to code execution and/or denial-of-service.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2022-25794 - An Out-Of-Bounds Read Vulnerability in Autodesk FBX Review version 1.5.2 and prior may lead to code execution or information disclosure through maliciously crafted ActionScript Byte Code “ABC” files. ABC files are created by the Flash compiler and contain executable code. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process. CVE-2022-25793 - A Stack-based Buffer Overflow Vulnerability in Autodesk 3ds Max 2022, 2021, and 2020 may lead to code execution through the lack of proper validation of the length of user-supplied data prior to copying it to a fixed-length stack-based buffer when parsing ActionScript Byte Code files. This vulnerability may allow arbitrary code execution on affected installations of Autodesk 3ds Max.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk® FBX® Review

Impacted Versions: 1.5.2

Mitigated Versions: 1.5.3

Update Source: Autodesk FBX-Review

Item: Autodesk® 3ds Max®

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2022.3.3, 2021.3.10, 2020.3.6

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that customers using the affected products listed above apply the available hotfix for their version via the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal. Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk forum for more information about previous version support.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

Tran Van Khang - khangkito (VinCSS) working with Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2022-25794, and CVE-2022-25793.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 2/28/2022

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 5/4/2022

Description: Update Security Advisory to Product information for 3ds Max update

Revision: 1.2

Date: 7/20/2022

Description: Update Security Advisory to Product information for 3ds Max 2021 and 2020 update