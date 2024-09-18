Autodesk Trust Center

Security advisory

Advisories are used to communicate information related to vulnerabilities identified with Autodesk® products and services. This includes any fixes or workarounds that are applicable to the affected product.

Multiple Vulnerabilities in PSKernel component used by specific Autodesk® products

Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0009

Product, Service, Component: pskernel.dll

Impact:Out-of-band Read/Write, Integer Overflow, Memory Corruption

Severity:High

Original Publish:4/23/2023

Last Revised:5/18/2023

Severity CVSS Score Impact
Low 0.1 - 3.9 A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
Medium 4.0 - 6.9 A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
High 7.0 - 8.9 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
Critical 9.0 - 10 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.

Summary

Multiple Autodesk products have been affected by out-of-bound-read, out-of-bound-write, Integer Overflow, and Memory Corruption vulnerabilities.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

  1. CVE-2023-25003 - A maliciously crafted pskernel.dll file in Autodesk AutoCAD 2023 and Maya 2022 may be used to trigger out-of-bound read write / read vulnerabilities. Exploitation of this vulnerability may lead to code execution.

  2. CVE-2023-25004 - A maliciously crafted pskernel.dll file in Autodesk products is used to trigger integer overflow vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to code execution.

  3. CVE-2023-29068 - A maliciously crafted file consumed through pskernel.dll file could lead to memory corruption vulnerabilities. These vulnerabilities in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk® Maya

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022

Mitigated Versions: 2023.3, 2022.5

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Architecture

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Electrical

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Mechanical

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® MEP

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Plant 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® LT

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® Civil 3D®

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® Navisworks

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022

Mitigated Versions: 2023.2, 2022.4

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® Infraworks

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1, 2022.1, 2021.2

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® Alias

Impacted Versions: 2023

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® VRED

Impacted Versions: 2023

Mitigated Versions: 2023.4

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® Inventor

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.3.1, 2022.4, 2021.5

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® Revit

Impacted Versions: 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2021.1.8

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that customers of the affected products obtain and apply the latest updates via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal.

 

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the followingfor reporting the relevantissues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

  • Js0huang and Mat Powell of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2023-25003, CVE-2023-25004

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 4/23/2023

Description: Initial Release of Security advisory

 

Revision: 1.1

Date: 5/18/2023

Description: Adding product update for Revit update

Disclaimer

INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” IN CONNECTION WITH AUTODESK PRODUCTS. AUTODESK AND/OR ITS RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS AND LICENSORS AND ITS AND THEIR DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS AND REPRESENTATIVES MAKE NO REPRESENTATIONS ABOUT THE SITE, ANY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES CONTAINED ON THE SITE OR THE SUITABILITY OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE MATERIALS, INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS PUBLISHED ON THIS SITE FOR ANY PURPOSE. THE SITE, ANY PRODUCTS OR SERVICES (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, THIRD PARTY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES) OBTAINED THROUGH THE SITE, AND ALL SUCH INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS ARE PROVIDED FOR YOUR USE AT YOUR OWN RISK AND &quot;AS IS&quot; WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND. AUTODESK AND/OR ITS RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS AND LICENSORS HEREBY DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS WITH REGARD TO THIS SITE, SUCH PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AND SUCH INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS, INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, TITLE, AND NON-INFRINGEMENT.

 