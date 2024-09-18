Summary

Multiple Autodesk products have been affected by out-of-bound-read, out-of-bound-write, Integer Overflow, and Memory Corruption vulnerabilities.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2023-25003 - A maliciously crafted pskernel.dll file in Autodesk AutoCAD 2023 and Maya 2022 may be used to trigger out-of-bound read write / read vulnerabilities. Exploitation of this vulnerability may lead to code execution. CVE-2023-25004 - A maliciously crafted pskernel.dll file in Autodesk products is used to trigger integer overflow vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to code execution. CVE-2023-29068 - A maliciously crafted file consumed through pskernel.dll file could lead to memory corruption vulnerabilities. These vulnerabilities in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk® Maya

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022

Mitigated Versions: 2023.3, 2022.5

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Architecture

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Electrical

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Mechanical

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® MEP

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Plant 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® LT

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Civil 3D®

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Navisworks

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022

Mitigated Versions: 2023.2, 2022.4

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Infraworks

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1, 2022.1, 2021.2

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Alias

Impacted Versions: 2023

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® VRED

Impacted Versions: 2023

Mitigated Versions: 2023.4

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Inventor

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.3.1, 2022.4, 2021.5

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Revit

Impacted Versions: 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2021.1.8

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that customers of the affected products obtain and apply the latest updates via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the followingfor reporting the relevantissues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

Js0huang and Mat Powell of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2023-25003, CVE-2023-25004

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 4/23/2023

Description: Initial Release of Security advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 5/18/2023

Description: Adding product update for Revit update