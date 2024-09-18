How to buy
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0009
Product, Service, Component: pskernel.dll
Impact:Out-of-band Read/Write, Integer Overflow, Memory Corruption
Severity:High
Original Publish:4/23/2023
Last Revised:5/18/2023
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Multiple Autodesk products have been affected by out-of-bound-read, out-of-bound-write, Integer Overflow, and Memory Corruption vulnerabilities.
The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:
CVE-2023-25003 - A maliciously crafted pskernel.dll file in Autodesk AutoCAD 2023 and Maya 2022 may be used to trigger out-of-bound read write / read vulnerabilities. Exploitation of this vulnerability may lead to code execution.
CVE-2023-25004 - A maliciously crafted pskernel.dll file in Autodesk products is used to trigger integer overflow vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to code execution.
CVE-2023-29068 - A maliciously crafted file consumed through pskernel.dll file could lead to memory corruption vulnerabilities. These vulnerabilities in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process.
Item: Autodesk® Maya
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022
Mitigated Versions: 2023.3, 2022.5
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Architecture
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Electrical
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Mechanical
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® MEP
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Plant 3D
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® LT
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® Civil 3D®
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® Advance Steel
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® Navisworks
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022
Mitigated Versions: 2023.2, 2022.4
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® Infraworks
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1, 2022.1, 2021.2
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® Alias
Impacted Versions: 2023
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® VRED
Impacted Versions: 2023
Mitigated Versions: 2023.4
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® Inventor
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2023.3.1, 2022.4, 2021.5
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® Revit
Impacted Versions: 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2021.1.8
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.
Autodesk strongly recommends that customers of the affected products obtain and apply the latest updates via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal.
Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.
We would like to thank the followingfor reporting the relevantissues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:
Js0huang and Mat Powell of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2023-25003, CVE-2023-25004
Revision: 1.0
Date: 4/23/2023
Description: Initial Release of Security advisory
Revision: 1.1
Date: 5/18/2023
Description: Adding product update for Revit update
