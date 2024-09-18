Summary

Autodesk Fusion is impacted by the vulnerability listed below. Exploitation of this vulnerability can lead to code execution. Exploitation of this vulnerability requires user interaction.

Description

The details of the vulnerability are as follows:

CVE-2025-10244: A maliciously crafted HTML payload, when rendered by the Autodesk Fusion desktop application, can trigger a Stored Cross-site Scripting (XSS) vulnerability. A malicious actor may leverage this vulnerability to read local files or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk Fusion

Impacted Versions: 2602.1.25

Mitigated Versions: 2604.1.25

Update Source: Windows Download Link or Mac Download Link

*Note: Product list subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that users of the impacted products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable, via Windows Download Link or Mac Download Link. As a general best practice, we also recommend that users only open files from trusted sources.

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:

Abdul-lateef Yusuff Goke (Alpha Aquila) for reporting CVE-2025-10244.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 09/23/2025

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory