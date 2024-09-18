How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2021-0007
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® Infrastructure Parts Editor
Impact: Denial of service, Improper Input Validation, Out-of-bounds Write, Improper Initialization, Inconsistent Interpretation of HTTP Requests, Path Traversal
Severity: Medium
Original Publish: 31/08/2021
Last Revised: 31/08/2021
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Autodesk® Infrastructure Parts Editor has been affected by third party component vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to code execution and/or denial-of-service.
The details of the third-party components' vulnerabilities are as follows:
Vulnerable Library: Python
CVEs:
Vulnerable Library: SharpZipLib
CVEs:
Vulnerable Library: 7-Zip
CVEs:
*Note: Library list table contents subject to change
Item: Autodesk® Infrastructure Parts Editor
Impacted Versions: 2019.2, 2020.0
Mitigated Versions: 2019.2.1, 2020.0.1
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Autodesk recommends that customers of the affected product obtain and apply the latest hotfixes via the Autodesk Desktop App, or the Accounts Portal.
Customers who are using impacted product versions should then reinstall the software to apply the latest hotfixes. Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential vulnerabilities.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 31/08/2021
Description: Initial Release
INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” IN CONNECTION WITH AUTODESK PRODUCTS. AUTODESK AND/OR ITS RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS AND LICENSORS AND ITS AND THEIR DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS AND REPRESENTATIVES MAKE NO REPRESENTATIONS ABOUT THE SITE, ANY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES CONTAINED ON THE SITE OR THE SUITABILITY OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE MATERIALS, INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS PUBLISHED ON THIS SITE FOR ANY PURPOSE. THE SITE, ANY PRODUCTS OR SERVICES (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, THIRD PARTY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES) OBTAINED THROUGH THE SITE, AND ALL SUCH INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS ARE PROVIDED FOR YOUR USE AT YOUR OWN RISK AND "AS IS" WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND. AUTODESK AND/OR ITS RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS AND LICENSORS HEREBY DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS WITH REGARD TO THIS SITE, SUCH PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AND SUCH INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS, INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, TITLE, AND NON-INFRINGEMENT.