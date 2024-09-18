Autodesk Trust Center

Vulnerabilities in Autodesk® Infrastructure Parts Editor software

Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2021-0007

Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® Infrastructure Parts Editor

Impact: Denial of service, Improper Input Validation, Out-of-bounds Write, Improper Initialization, Inconsistent Interpretation of HTTP Requests, Path Traversal

Severity: Medium

Original Publish: 31/08/2021

Last Revised: 31/08/2021

Summary

Autodesk® Infrastructure Parts Editor has been affected by third party component vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to code execution and/or denial-of-service.

Description

The details of the third-party components' vulnerabilities are as follows:

 

Vulnerable Library: Python

 

CVEs:

 

Vulnerable Library: SharpZipLib

 

CVEs:

 

Vulnerable Library: 7-Zip

 

CVEs:

 

*Note: Library list table contents subject to change

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk® Infrastructure Parts Editor

Impacted Versions: 2019.2, 2020.0

Mitigated Versions: 2019.2.1, 2020.0.1

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Recommendations

Autodesk recommends that customers of the affected product obtain and apply the latest hotfixes via the Autodesk Desktop App, or the Accounts Portal.

 

Customers who are using impacted product versions should then reinstall the software to apply the latest hotfixes. Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential vulnerabilities.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 31/08/2021

Description: Initial Release

Disclaimer

