Summary

Applications and Services that utilize Autodesk AutoCAD products are affected by Out-of-bound Read, Out-of-bound Write, and Memory Corruption vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to arbitrary code execution.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2021-27040 - A maliciously crafted DWG file can be forced to read beyond allocated boundaries when parsing the DWG file. This vulnerability can be exploited to execute arbitrary code. CVE-2021-27041 - A maliciously crafted DWG file can be used to write beyond the allocated buffer while parsing DWG files. This vulnerability can be exploited to execute arbitrary code. CVE-2021-27042 - A maliciously crafted DWG file can be used to write beyond the allocated buffer while parsing DWG files. The vulnerability exists because the application fails to handle a crafted DWG file, which causes an unhandled exception. An attacker can leverage this vulnerability to execute arbitrary code. CVE-2021-27043 - An Arbitrary Address Write issue in the Autodesk DWG application can allow a malicious user to leverage the application to write in unexpected paths. In order to exploit this the attacker would need the victim to enable full page heap in the application.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk® Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions**: 2022.0.1, 2021.1.1, 2020.1.4, 2019.1.3

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD®

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions**: 2022.0.1, 2021.1.1, 2020.1.4, 2019.1.3

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Architecture

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions**: 2022.0.1, 2021.1.1, 2020.1.4, 2019.1.3

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Electrical

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions**: 2022.0.1, 2021.1.1, 2020.1.4, 2019.1.3

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Map 3D

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions**: 2022.0.1, 2021.1.1, 2020.1.4, 2019.1.3

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Mechanical

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions**: 2022.0.1, 2021.1.1, 2020.1.4, 2019.1.3

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® MEP

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions**: 2022.0.1, 2021.1.1, 2020.1.4, 2019.1.3

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Plant 3D

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions**: 2022.0.1, 2021.1.1, 2020.1.4, 2019.1.3

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® LT

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions**: 2022.0.1, 2021.1.1, 2020.1.4, 2019.1.3

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Civil 3D

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions**: 2022.0.1, 2021.1.1, 2020.1.4, 2019.1.3

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® for Mac

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions**: 2022.1, 2021.1.2, 2020.2.1, 2019.2.1

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® LT for Mac

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions**: 2022.1, 2021.1.2, 2020.2.1, 2019.2.1

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

**Note: AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT updates released subsequent to the versions listed in this table will automatically include all previously released security fixes.

Recommendations

Users of the 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 versions of Autodesk® Advance Steel, Autodesk® Civil 3D, AutoCAD®, AutoCAD® LT, and AutoCAD-based specialized toolsets listed in the table above should install the latest AutoCAD®, AutoCAD LT 2019-2022 Updates via the Autodesk Desktop App, or the Accounts Portal. Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.Note: Users of the specialized toolsets need to install either the AutoCAD update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following for reporting the relevant vulnerabilities and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

Michael DePlante (@izobashi) of Trend Micro's Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2021-27040 and CVE-2021-27041.

Yonghui Han of Fortinet's FortiGuard Labs for reporting CVE-2021-27040, CVE-2021-27042, and CVE-2021-27043.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 17/06/2021

Description: Initial Release

Revision: 1.1

Date: 27/07/2021

Description: Update to Affected Products Table

Revision: 1.2

Date: 27/08/2021

Description: update to Affected Products Table