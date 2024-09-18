How to buy
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2021-0004
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® AutoCAD®, Advance Steel and Civil 3D
Impact: Out-of-bound Read, Out-of-bound Write, Write-what-where Condition
Severity: High
Original Publish: 17/06/2021
Last Revised:27/08/2021
Applications and Services that utilize Autodesk AutoCAD products are affected by Out-of-bound Read, Out-of-bound Write, and Memory Corruption vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to arbitrary code execution.
The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:
CVE-2021-27040 - A maliciously crafted DWG file can be forced to read beyond allocated boundaries when parsing the DWG file. This vulnerability can be exploited to execute arbitrary code.
CVE-2021-27041 - A maliciously crafted DWG file can be used to write beyond the allocated buffer while parsing DWG files. This vulnerability can be exploited to execute arbitrary code.
CVE-2021-27042 - A maliciously crafted DWG file can be used to write beyond the allocated buffer while parsing DWG files. The vulnerability exists because the application fails to handle a crafted DWG file, which causes an unhandled exception. An attacker can leverage this vulnerability to execute arbitrary code.
CVE-2021-27043 - An Arbitrary Address Write issue in the Autodesk DWG application can allow a malicious user to leverage the application to write in unexpected paths. In order to exploit this the attacker would need the victim to enable full page heap in the application.
Item: Autodesk® Advance Steel
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions**: 2022.0.1, 2021.1.1, 2020.1.4, 2019.1.3
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD®
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions**: 2022.0.1, 2021.1.1, 2020.1.4, 2019.1.3
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD® Architecture
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions**: 2022.0.1, 2021.1.1, 2020.1.4, 2019.1.3
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD® Electrical
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions**: 2022.0.1, 2021.1.1, 2020.1.4, 2019.1.3
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD® Map 3D
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions**: 2022.0.1, 2021.1.1, 2020.1.4, 2019.1.3
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD® Mechanical
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions**: 2022.0.1, 2021.1.1, 2020.1.4, 2019.1.3
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD® MEP
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions**: 2022.0.1, 2021.1.1, 2020.1.4, 2019.1.3
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD® Plant 3D
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions**: 2022.0.1, 2021.1.1, 2020.1.4, 2019.1.3
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD® LT
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions**: 2022.0.1, 2021.1.1, 2020.1.4, 2019.1.3
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® Civil 3D
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions**: 2022.0.1, 2021.1.1, 2020.1.4, 2019.1.3
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD® for Mac
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions**: 2022.1, 2021.1.2, 2020.2.1, 2019.2.1
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD® LT for Mac
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions**: 2022.1, 2021.1.2, 2020.2.1, 2019.2.1
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.
**Note: AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT updates released subsequent to the versions listed in this table will automatically include all previously released security fixes.
Users of the 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 versions of Autodesk® Advance Steel, Autodesk® Civil 3D, AutoCAD®, AutoCAD® LT, and AutoCAD-based specialized toolsets listed in the table above should install the latest AutoCAD®, AutoCAD LT 2019-2022 Updates via the Autodesk Desktop App, or the Accounts Portal. Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.Note: Users of the specialized toolsets need to install either the AutoCAD update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.
We would like to thank the following for reporting the relevant vulnerabilities and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:
Michael DePlante (@izobashi) of Trend Micro's Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2021-27040 and CVE-2021-27041.
Yonghui Han of Fortinet's FortiGuard Labs for reporting CVE-2021-27040, CVE-2021-27042, and CVE-2021-27043.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 17/06/2021
Description: Initial Release
Revision: 1.1
Date: 27/07/2021
Description: Update to Affected Products Table
Revision: 1.2
Date: 27/08/2021
Description: update to Affected Products Table
