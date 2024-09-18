How to buy
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0012
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® InfraWorks®
Impact:Out-of-bounds Write, Buffer Copy without Checking Size of Input ('Classic Buffer Overflow')
Severity:High
Original Publish:6/3/2022
Last Revised:9/7/2022
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Autodesk® InfraWorks® has been affected by multiple vulnerabilities detailed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices. Hotfixes are available in the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal to help resolve these vulnerabilities.
The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:
CVE-2021-3711 - A malicious actor who is able present SM2 content for decryption to an application could cause targeted data to overflow the buffer by up to a maximum of 62 bytes altering the contents of other data held after the buffer, possibly changing application behavior or causing the application to crash. The location of the buffer is application-dependent but is typically heap allocated. Fixed in OpenSSL 1.1.1l (Affected 1.1.1-1.1.1k).
CVE-2020-36518 - Jackson-databind before 2.13.0 allows a Java StackOverflow exception and denial of service via a large depth of nested objects.
Item: Autodesk® Infraworks®
Impacted Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.5, 2021.2 2020.2
Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1 Hotfix 1, 2022.1.6 Hotfix 6, 2021.2 Hotfix 8, 2020.2 Hotfix 8
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.
Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products obtain and apply the latest Hotfixes via the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal. Customers who are using impacted product versions should then reinstall the software to apply the latest Hotfixes.
Customers of Infraworks version 2020: when applying the hotfix for 2020.2, the update will launch the product after installation for the very first time and users may encounter a window asking for git credentials. We suggest closing the git credentials window. Note that this only occurs upon the first launch.
Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.
We would like to thank the following for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:
Tran Van Khang - khangkito (VinCSS) working with Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2022-25794, and CVE-2022-25793.
More information on related security advisories can be found on the Autodesk Trust Center.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 06/03/2022
Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory
Revision: 1.1
Date: 09/07/2022
Description: Updated Fixed versions for 2022-2020 in CVE-2020-36518.
