Summary

Autodesk® InfraWorks® has been affected by multiple vulnerabilities detailed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices. Hotfixes are available in the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal to help resolve these vulnerabilities.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2021-3711 - A malicious actor who is able present SM2 content for decryption to an application could cause targeted data to overflow the buffer by up to a maximum of 62 bytes altering the contents of other data held after the buffer, possibly changing application behavior or causing the application to crash. The location of the buffer is application-dependent but is typically heap allocated. Fixed in OpenSSL 1.1.1l (Affected 1.1.1-1.1.1k). CVE-2020-36518 - Jackson-databind before 2.13.0 allows a Java StackOverflow exception and denial of service via a large depth of nested objects.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk® Infraworks®

Impacted Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.5, 2021.2 2020.2

Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1 Hotfix 1, 2022.1.6 Hotfix 6, 2021.2 Hotfix 8, 2020.2 Hotfix 8

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products obtain and apply the latest Hotfixes via the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal. Customers who are using impacted product versions should then reinstall the software to apply the latest Hotfixes.

Customers of Infraworks version 2020: when applying the hotfix for 2020.2, the update will launch the product after installation for the very first time and users may encounter a window asking for git credentials. We suggest closing the git credentials window. Note that this only occurs upon the first launch.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

Tran Van Khang - khangkito (VinCSS) working with Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2022-25794, and CVE-2022-25793.

Related Information

More information on related security advisories can be found on the Autodesk Trust Center.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 06/03/2022

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 09/07/2022

Description: Updated Fixed versions for 2022-2020 in CVE-2020-36518.