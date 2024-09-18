Summary

Autodesk® InfraWorks® has been affected by multiple vulnerabilities detailed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices. Hotfixes are available in the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal to help resolve these vulnerabilities.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2021-29425: In Apache Commons IO before 2.7, when invoking the method FileNameUtils.normalize with an improper input string, like "//../foo", or "\\..\foo", the result would be the same value. CVE-2019-11358: jQuery before 3.4.0, as used in Drupal, Backdrop CMS, and other products, mishandles jQuery.extend(true, {}, ...) because of Object.prototype pollution. CVE-2020-11022: In jQuery versions greater than or equal to 1.2 and before 3.5.0, passing HTML from untrusted sources - even after sanitizing it - to one of jQuery's DOM manipulation methods. CVE-2020-11023: In jQuery versions greater than or equal to 1.0.3 and before 3.5.0, passing HTML containing elements from untrusted sources - even after sanitizing it - to one of jQuery's DOM manipulation methods.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk® Infraworks®

Impacted Versions: 2022.0, 2022.1, 2021.2 2020.2, 2019.3

Mitigated Versions: 2022.1 Hotfix 2, 2022.0 Hotfix 3, 2021.2 Hotfix 4, 2020.2 Hotfix 4, 2019.3 Hotfix 5

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products obtain and apply the latest Hotfixes via the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal. Customers who are using impacted product versions should then reinstall the software to apply the latest Hotfixes.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 01/13/2022

Description: Initial Release of the security advisory