Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0001
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® InfraWorks®
Impact: Path Traversal, Improper Neutralization of Input During Web Page Generation ('Cross-site Scripting'), Improper Input Validation
Severity: Medium
Original Publish: 01/13/2022
Last Revised: 01/13/2022
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Autodesk® InfraWorks® has been affected by multiple vulnerabilities detailed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices. Hotfixes are available in the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal to help resolve these vulnerabilities.
The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:
CVE-2021-29425: In Apache Commons IO before 2.7, when invoking the method FileNameUtils.normalize with an improper input string, like "//../foo", or "\\..\foo", the result would be the same value.
CVE-2019-11358: jQuery before 3.4.0, as used in Drupal, Backdrop CMS, and other products, mishandles jQuery.extend(true, {}, ...) because of Object.prototype pollution.
CVE-2020-11022: In jQuery versions greater than or equal to 1.2 and before 3.5.0, passing HTML from untrusted sources - even after sanitizing it - to one of jQuery's DOM manipulation methods.
CVE-2020-11023: In jQuery versions greater than or equal to 1.0.3 and before 3.5.0, passing HTML containing elements from untrusted sources - even after sanitizing it - to one of jQuery's DOM manipulation methods.
Item: Autodesk® Infraworks®
Impacted Versions: 2022.0, 2022.1, 2021.2 2020.2, 2019.3
Mitigated Versions: 2022.1 Hotfix 2, 2022.0 Hotfix 3, 2021.2 Hotfix 4, 2020.2 Hotfix 4, 2019.3 Hotfix 5
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products obtain and apply the latest Hotfixes via the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal. Customers who are using impacted product versions should then reinstall the software to apply the latest Hotfixes.
Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 01/13/2022
Description: Initial Release of the security advisory
