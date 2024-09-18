Summary

No versions of Autodesk Products are currently affected by this CVE.

Autodesk is aware of the XZ security vulnerabilities. We have protection and defense strategies in place to identify and remediate any impacted Autodesk products, services or systems should the need arise. Our investigation confirmed that all potentially vulnerable Autodesk products have been mitigated and currently no Autodesk products are affected by this vulnerability.

On the Open Source Security List, it was disclosed that someone intentionally planted a backdoor in the compression software. Malicious code added to XZ Utils versions 5.6.0 and 5.6.1 modified the way the software functions when performing operations related to lzma compression or decompression. When these functions involved SSH, they allowed for malicious code to be executed with root privileges.NVD also published the CVE on 3/29 (CVE-2024-3094), listing it as "modified".

It should be noted that the attack only works because Debian and Redhat added functionality to sshd that is not present in it as distributed by its developers. The extra functionality adds systemd interaction, which requires libsystemd, which requires liblzma, a component of the (compromised) XZ package.

Description

The details of the vulnerability is as follows:

CVE-2024-3094 - Malicious code was discovered in the upstream tarballs of XZ, starting with version 5.6.0. Through a series of complex obfuscations, the liblzma build process extracts a prebuilt object file from a disguised test file existing in the source code, which is then used to modify specific functions in the liblzma code. This results in a modified liblzma library that can be used by any software linked against this library, intercepting, and modifying the data interaction.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk FBX Review

Impacted Versions: 1.5.3.0

Mitigated Versions: 1.5.4.0

Update Source: Autodesk FBX-Review

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

Recommendations

While Autodesk products are not currently affected by this vulnerability and no mitigation actions are necessary with respect to Autodesk product implementations, we recommend that customers check for vulnerable versions of XZ utils, 5.6.0 and 5.6.1, within their own environments and downgrade to a non-vulnerable version such as XZ Utils 5.4.6, as recommended by CISA: https://www.cisa.gov/news-events/alerts/2024/03/29/reported-supply-chain-compromise-affecting-xz-utils-data-compression-library-cve-2024-3094.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 4/8/2024

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory