Summary

Autodesk InfraWorks has been affected by multiple vulnerabilities detailed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices. Hotfixes are available in Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal to help resolve these vulnerabilities.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

Library: Git

CVE: CVE-2023-29012CVE-2023-25815CVE-2024-22190CVE-2023-4807CVE-2023-4759CVE-2023-40590CVE-2023-25815CVE-2023-23618CVE-2023-22749CVE-2022-41953CVE-2022-36070CVE-2022-31012CVE-2022-29187CVE-2022-24826CVE-2022-24767CVE-2022-24765

Library: Http-cpp git

CVE: CVE-2020-8285CVE-2020-8286CVE-2020-8284CVE-2021-22876CVE-2021-22890CVE-2021-22898CVE-2021-22897CVE-2021-22922CVE-2021-22923CVE-2021-22924CVE-2021-22926CVE-2021-22925CVE-2021-22945CVE-2021-22946CVE-2021-22947CVE-2022-22576CVE-2022-27776CVE-2022-27775CVE-2022-27774CVE-2022-27781CVE-2022-27782CVE-2022-32205CVE-2022-32206CVE-2022-32208CVE-2022-32207CVE-2022-35252CVE-2022-32221CVE-2022-43552CVE-2023-23916CVE-2023-28321CVE-2023-28319CVE-2023-28322CVE-2023-28320CVE-2023-27538CVE-2023-27533CVE-2023-27534CVE-2023-27535CVE-2023-27536

Library: imx

CVE: CVE-2024-0232CVE-2023-36191CVE-2023-7104CVE-2022-46908CVE-2022-35737CVE-2021-45346CVE-2021-36690CVE-2021-31239CVE-2021-20227

Library: FBX SDK

CVE: CVE-2022-37434CVE-2018-25032

Library: OpenSSL

CVE: 1.1.1 version to 1.1.1v

*Note: Fixes Applied to Autodesk Traffic Simulation

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk InfraWorks

Impacted Versions: 2024.1, 2023.1, 2022.1, 2021.2

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1 Hotfix 1, 2023.1 Hotfix 3, 2022.1 Hotfix 8, 2021.2 Hotfix 11

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that customers of the affected products obtain and apply the latest hotfixes via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. Customers using impacted product versions should then reinstall the software to apply the latest hotfixes.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Related Information

More information on related security advisories can be found on the Autodesk Trust Center.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 1/31/2024

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory