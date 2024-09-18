Summary

Autodesk 3ds Max is affected by multiple vulnerabilities listed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities can lead to code execution. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities requires user interaction.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2025-6632: A maliciously crafted PSD file, when linked or imported into Autodesk 3ds Max, can force an Out-of-Bounds Read vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2025-6633: A maliciously crafted RBG file, when parsed through Autodesk 3ds Max, can force an Out-of-Bounds Write vulnerability. A malicious actor may leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, cause data corruption, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2025-6634: A maliciously crafted TGA file, when linked or imported into Autodesk 3ds Max, can force a Memory Corruption vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk 3ds Max

Impacted Versions: 2026

Mitigated Versions: 2026.2

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that users of the affected products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. As a general best practice, we also recommend that users only open files from trusted sources.

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:

Francis Provencher {PRL} for reporting CVE-2025-6632, CVE-2025-6633 and CVE-2025-6634.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 08/06/2025

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory