Summary

Autodesk AutoCAD and certain Autodesk desktop products are affected by Out-of-Bounds Write and Stack-based Buffer Overflow vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to code execution. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities requires user interaction.

Description

The details of these vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2024-7991: A maliciously crafted DWG file, when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD and certain AutoCAD-based products, may force an Out-of-Bounds Write vulnerability. A malicious actor may leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, cause data corruption, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-7992: A maliciously crafted DWG file, when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD and certain Autodesk desktop products, can force a Stack-based Buffer Overflow. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-8896: A maliciously crafted DXF file when parsed in acdb25.dll through Autodesk affected applications can force to access a variable prior to initialization. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, write sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-9489: A maliciously crafted DWG file when parsed in ACAD.exe through Autodesk affected applications can force a Memory Corruption vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, write sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-9996: A maliciously crafted DWG file, when parsed in acdb25.dll through Autodesk AutoCAD, may force an Out-of-Bounds Write vulnerability. A malicious actor may leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, cause data corruption, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-9997: A maliciously crafted DWG file when parsed in acdb25.dll through Autodesk affected applications can force a Memory Corruption vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, write sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD, Autodesk AutoCAD LT, Autodesk AutoCAD Architecture, Autodesk AutoCAD Electrical, Autodesk AutoCAD Map 3D, Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical, Autodesk AutoCAD MEP, Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D, Autodesk Civil 3D, Autodesk Advance Steel**

Impacted Versions: 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022

Mitigated Versions: 2025.1.1, 2024.1.7, 2023.1.7, 2022.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal, 2022: The AKN article

Item: Autodesk DWG TrueView

Impacted Versions: 2025, 2024, 2023

Mitigated Versions: 2025.1.1, 2024.1.7, 2023.1.7

Update Source: Free Autodesk Viewer

Item: Autodesk Infrastructure Parts Editor, Autodesk Inventor, Autodesk Navisworks Manage, Autodesk Navisworks Simulate, Autodesk Revit, Autodesk Vault Basic Client

Impacted Versions: 2025, 2024

Mitigated Versions: RealDWG 2025.1.1, RealDWG 2024.1.7

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list contents subject to change.

**Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install the product update(s) listed above. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products install the latest updates, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. As a general best practice, we also recommend that customers only open files from trusted sources.

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researchers for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

Adobe for reporting CVE-2024-7991

Francis Provencher {PRL} for reporting CVE-2024-7992

Rocco Calvi (@TecR0c) with TecSecurity working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2024-8896, CVE-2024-9489, CVE-2024-9996, CVE-2024-9997

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 10/29/2024

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 11/15/2024

Description: Updated Affected Products

Revision: 1.2

Date: 04/03/2025

Description: Updated Affected Products

Revision: 1.3

Date: 04/10/2025

Description: Updated Affected Products

Revision: 1.4

Date: 04/22/2025

Description: Updated Affected Products

Revision: 1.5

Date: 04/25/2025

Description: Updated Affected Products

Revision: 1.6

Date: 05/14/2025

Description: Updated Affected Products