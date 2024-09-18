How to buy
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2024-0010
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk AutoCAD, Advance Steel and Civil 3D
Impact: Out-of-Bounds Write, Out-of-Bounds Read, Heap based Overflow, Use-After-Free, Memory Corruption, Uninitialized Variable
Severity: High
Original Publish: 6/17/2024
Last Revised: 7/22/2024
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Autodesk AutoCAD and certain AutoCAD-based products are affected by Out-of-Bounds Write, Out-of-Bounds Read, Heap-based Overflow, Use-After-Free, Memory Corruption, and Uninitialized Variable vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to code execution. Please note, this advisory applies to Windows versions of the affected products. Other platforms are not impacted. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities requires user interaction.
The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:
CVE-2024-23150: A maliciously crafted PRT file, when parsed in odxug_dll.dll through Autodesk applications, can force an Out-of-Bounds Write. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.
CVE-2024-23151: A maliciously crafted 3DM file, when parsed in ASMkern229A.dll through Autodesk applications, can force an Out-of-Bounds Write. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.
CVE-2024-23152: A maliciously crafted 3DM file, when parsed in opennurbs.dll through Autodesk applications, can force an Out-of-Bounds Read. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.
CVE-2024-23153: A maliciously crafted MODEL file, when parsed in libodx.dll through Autodesk applications, can force an Out-of-Bounds Read. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.
CVE-2024-23154: A maliciously crafted SLDPRT file, when parsed in ODXSW_DLL.dll through Autodesk applications, can be used to cause a Heap-based Overflow. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.
CVE-2024-23155: A maliciously crafted MODEL file, when parsed in atf_asm_interface.dll through Autodesk applications, can be used to cause a Heap-based Buffer Overflow. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.
CVE-2024-23156: A maliciously crafted 3DM file, when parsed in opennurbs.dll and ASMkern229A.dll through Autodesk applications, can lead to a memory corruption vulnerability by write access violation. This vulnerability, along with other vulnerabilities, can lead to code execution in the current process.
CVE-2024-23157: A maliciously crafted SLDASM or SLDPRT file, when parsed in ODXSW_DLL.dll through Autodesk applications, can lead to a memory corruption vulnerability by write access violation. This vulnerability, along with other vulnerabilities, can lead to code execution in the current process.
CVE-2024-23158: A maliciously crafted IGES file, when parsed in ASMImport229A.dll through Autodesk applications, can be used to cause a use-after-free vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.
CVE-2024-23159: A maliciously crafted STP file, when parsed in stp_aim_x64_vc15d.dll through Autodesk applications, can be used to uninitialized variables. This vulnerability, along with other vulnerabilities, can lead to code execution in the current process.
CVE-2024-36999: A maliciously crafted 3DM file, when parsed in opennurbs.dll through Autodesk applications, can force an Out-of-Bounds Write. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, write sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.
CVE-2024-37005: A maliciously crafted X_B and X_T file, when parsed in pskernel.DLL through Autodesk applications, can force an Out-of-Bound Read. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.
CVE-2024-37007: A maliciously crafted X_B and X_T file, when parsed in pskernel.DLL through Autodesk applications, can cause a use-after-free vulnerability. This vulnerability, along with other vulnerabilities, could lead to code execution in the current process.
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD
Impacted Versions: 2025, 2024,2023, 2022
Mitigated Versions: 2025.1, 2024.1.5, 2023.1.6, 2022.1.5
Update Source:
Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Architecture
Impacted Versions: 2025, 2024,2023, 2022
Mitigated Versions: 2025.1, 2024.1.5, 2023.1.6, 2022.1.5**
Update Source:
Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Electrical
Impacted Versions: 2025, 2024,2023, 2022
Mitigated Versions: 2025.1, 2024.1.5, 2023.1.6, 2022.1.5**
Update Source:
Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Map 3D
Impacted Versions: 2025, 2024,2023, 2022
Mitigated Versions: 2025.1, 2024.1.5, 2023.1.6, 2022.1.5**
Update Source:
Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical
Impacted Versions: 2025, 2024,2023, 2022
Mitigated Versions: 2025.1, 2024.1.5, 2023.1.6, 2022.1.5**
Update Source:
Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD MEP
Impacted Versions: 2025, 2024,2023, 2022
Mitigated Versions: 2025.1, 2024.1.5, 2023.1.6, 2022.1.5**
Update Source:
Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D
Impacted Versions: 2025, 2024,2023, 2022
Mitigated Versions: 2025.1, 2024.1.5, 2023.1.6, 2022.1.5**
Update Source:
Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk Civil 3D
Impacted Versions: 2025, 2024,2023, 2022
Mitigated Versions: 2025.1, 2024.1.5, 2023.1.6, 2022.1.5**
Update Source:
Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk Advance Steel
Impacted Versions: 2025, 2024,2023, 2022
Mitigated Versions: 2025.1, 2024.1.5, 2023.1.6, 2022.1.5**
Update Source:
Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.
**Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install the product update(s) listed above. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.
Autodesk strongly recommends that users of the listed supported versions of AutoCAD, Advance Steel, Civil 3D and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD install the latest updates, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. As a general best practice, we also recommend that customers open files from trusted sources (CATPART, SLDASM, X_B, 3DM[KA1], CATPROD, STP, MODEL, SLDDRW, SLDPRT, X_T, IGES).
Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.
We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:
Mat Powell of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2024-23150, CVE-2024-23151, CVE-2024-23152, CVE-2024-23153, CVE-2024-23154, CVE-2024-23155, CVE-2024-23156, CVE-2024-23157, CVE-2024-23158, CVE-2024-23159, CVE-2024-36999, CVE-2024-37005, CVE-2024-37007
Bobby Gould of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2024-23157
Revision: 1.0
Date: 6/17/2024
Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory
Revision: 1.1
Date: 6/24/2024
Description: Updated Affected Product Table for AutoCAD versions
Revision: 1.2
Date: 7/12/2024
Description: Updated Affected Product Table for AutoCAD versions
Revision: 1.3
Date: 7/22/2024
Description: Updated Affected Product Table for AutoCAD versions
