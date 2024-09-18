Autodesk Trust Center

Security advisory

Advisories are used to communicate information related to vulnerabilities identified with Autodesk® products and services. This includes any fixes or workarounds that are applicable to the affected product.

Multiple Vulnerabilities in Autodesk Material Management component used by Autodesk products

Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0015

Product, Service, Component: expat/libcurl/SQLite/Zlib

Impact:Out-of-bound Write, User-After-Free, Information Disclosure, Improper Input Validation, Business Logic Errors, location of Resources Without Limits or Throttling, Denial of Service, SSRF, Insufficiently Protected Credentials, Improper Authentication - Generic

Severity: High

Original Publish:6/23/2023

Last Revised:3/20/24

Severity CVSS Score Impact
Low 0.1 - 3.9 A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
Medium 4.0 - 6.9 A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
High 7.0 - 8.9 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
Critical 9.0 - 10 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.

Summary

Autodesk products leveraging internal components, Autodesk Material Management, and those implicitly importing vulnerable versions expat and libcurl may be impacted by Out-of-bound Write, User-After-Free, Information Disclosure, Improper Input Validation, Business Logic Errors, location of Resources Without Limits or Throttling, Denial of Service, SSRF, Insufficiently Protected Credentials, and Improper Authentication - Generic vulnerabilities.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

 

Vulnerable Library: Expat

 

CVEs: CVE-2022-40674

 

Vulnerable Library: Curl

 

CVEs:

 

Vulnerable Library: SQLite

 

CVEs: CVE-2022-46908

 

Vulnerable Library: Zlib

 

CVEs: CVE-2022-37434

 

*Note: Fixes Applied to Autodesk Traffic Simulation

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3,2022.1.4, 2021.1.4

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD LT

Impacted Versions: 2023,2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3,2022.1.4, 2021.1.4

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: AutoCAD Mac

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022

Mitigated Versions: 2023.2.2, 2022.4

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: AutoCAD LT for Mac

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022

Mitigated Versions: 2023.2.2, 2022.4

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Architecture

Impacted Versions: 2023,2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3,2022.1.4, 2021.1.4 **

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Electrical

Impacted Versions: 2023,2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3,2022.1.4, 2021.1.4 **

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Map 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023,2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3,2022.1.4, 2021.1.4 **

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023,2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3,2022.1.4, 2021.1.4 **

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical

Impacted Versions: 2023,2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3,2022.1.4, 2021.1.4 **

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD MEP

Impacted Versions: 2023,2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3,2022.1.4, 2021.1.4 **

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk Civil3D

Impacted Versions: 2023,2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3,2022.1.4, 2021.1.4 **

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2023,2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3,2022.1.4, 2021.1.4 **

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Inventor

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.3, 2022.5, 2021.5

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Revit

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.2 2022.1.4 2021.1.8

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Navisworks

Impacted Versions: 2023 2022 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.3 2022.4 2021.6

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk Fusion

Impacted Versions: Version prior to 2.0.13168

Mitigated Versions: Apply the latest version.

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Infrastructure Parts Editor

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2022.0.4, 2021.0.4

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Infraworks

Impacted Versions: 2023 2022 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1 2022.1 2021.2

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

 

** Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that customers using the affected products listed above should apply the available hotfix via the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal.

 

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk forum for more information about previous version support.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 6/23/2023

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

 

Revision: 1.1

Date: 3/20/2024

Description: Updated Affected Table for AutoCAD 2022 and 2021 and other products

Disclaimer

