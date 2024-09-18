Summary

Autodesk products leveraging internal components, Autodesk Material Management, and those implicitly importing vulnerable versions expat and libcurl may be impacted by Out-of-bound Write, User-After-Free, Information Disclosure, Improper Input Validation, Business Logic Errors, location of Resources Without Limits or Throttling, Denial of Service, SSRF, Insufficiently Protected Credentials, and Improper Authentication - Generic vulnerabilities.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

Vulnerable Library: Expat

CVEs: CVE-2022-40674

Vulnerable Library: Curl

CVEs:

Vulnerable Library: SQLite

CVEs: CVE-2022-46908

Vulnerable Library: Zlib

CVEs: CVE-2022-37434

*Note: Fixes Applied to Autodesk Traffic Simulation

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3,2022.1.4, 2021.1.4

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD LT

Impacted Versions: 2023,2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3,2022.1.4, 2021.1.4

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD Mac

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022

Mitigated Versions: 2023.2.2, 2022.4

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD LT for Mac

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022

Mitigated Versions: 2023.2.2, 2022.4

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Architecture

Impacted Versions: 2023,2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3,2022.1.4, 2021.1.4 **

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Electrical

Impacted Versions: 2023,2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3,2022.1.4, 2021.1.4 **

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Map 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023,2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3,2022.1.4, 2021.1.4 **

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023,2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3,2022.1.4, 2021.1.4 **

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical

Impacted Versions: 2023,2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3,2022.1.4, 2021.1.4 **

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD MEP

Impacted Versions: 2023,2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3,2022.1.4, 2021.1.4 **

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk Civil3D

Impacted Versions: 2023,2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3,2022.1.4, 2021.1.4 **

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2023,2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3,2022.1.4, 2021.1.4 **

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Inventor

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.3, 2022.5, 2021.5

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Revit

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.2 2022.1.4 2021.1.8

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Navisworks

Impacted Versions: 2023 2022 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.3 2022.4 2021.6

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk Fusion

Impacted Versions: Version prior to 2.0.13168

Mitigated Versions: Apply the latest version.

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Infrastructure Parts Editor

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2022.0.4, 2021.0.4

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Infraworks

Impacted Versions: 2023 2022 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1 2022.1 2021.2

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

** Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that customers using the affected products listed above should apply the available hotfix via the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk forum for more information about previous version support.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 6/23/2023

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 3/20/2024

Description: Updated Affected Table for AutoCAD 2022 and 2021 and other products