Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0015
Product, Service, Component: expat/libcurl/SQLite/Zlib
Impact:Out-of-bound Write, User-After-Free, Information Disclosure, Improper Input Validation, Business Logic Errors, location of Resources Without Limits or Throttling, Denial of Service, SSRF, Insufficiently Protected Credentials, Improper Authentication - Generic
Severity: High
Original Publish:6/23/2023
Last Revised:3/20/24
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Autodesk products leveraging internal components, Autodesk Material Management, and those implicitly importing vulnerable versions expat and libcurl may be impacted by Out-of-bound Write, User-After-Free, Information Disclosure, Improper Input Validation, Business Logic Errors, location of Resources Without Limits or Throttling, Denial of Service, SSRF, Insufficiently Protected Credentials, and Improper Authentication - Generic vulnerabilities.
The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:
Vulnerable Library: Expat
CVEs: CVE-2022-40674
Vulnerable Library: Curl
CVEs:
Vulnerable Library: SQLite
CVEs: CVE-2022-46908
Vulnerable Library: Zlib
CVEs: CVE-2022-37434
*Note: Fixes Applied to Autodesk Traffic Simulation
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3,2022.1.4, 2021.1.4
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD LT
Impacted Versions: 2023,2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3,2022.1.4, 2021.1.4
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD Mac
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022
Mitigated Versions: 2023.2.2, 2022.4
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD LT for Mac
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022
Mitigated Versions: 2023.2.2, 2022.4
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Architecture
Impacted Versions: 2023,2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3,2022.1.4, 2021.1.4 **
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Electrical
Impacted Versions: 2023,2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3,2022.1.4, 2021.1.4 **
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Map 3D
Impacted Versions: 2023,2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3,2022.1.4, 2021.1.4 **
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D
Impacted Versions: 2023,2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3,2022.1.4, 2021.1.4 **
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical
Impacted Versions: 2023,2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3,2022.1.4, 2021.1.4 **
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD MEP
Impacted Versions: 2023,2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3,2022.1.4, 2021.1.4 **
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk Civil3D
Impacted Versions: 2023,2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3,2022.1.4, 2021.1.4 **
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk Advance Steel
Impacted Versions: 2023,2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3,2022.1.4, 2021.1.4 **
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Inventor
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2023.3, 2022.5, 2021.5
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Revit
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.2 2022.1.4 2021.1.8
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Navisworks
Impacted Versions: 2023 2022 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2023.3 2022.4 2021.6
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk Fusion
Impacted Versions: Version prior to 2.0.13168
Mitigated Versions: Apply the latest version.
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Infrastructure Parts Editor
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2022.0.4, 2021.0.4
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Infraworks
Impacted Versions: 2023 2022 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1 2022.1 2021.2
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.
** Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.
Autodesk strongly recommends that customers using the affected products listed above should apply the available hotfix via the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal.
Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk forum for more information about previous version support.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 6/23/2023
Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory
Revision: 1.1
Date: 3/20/2024
Description: Updated Affected Table for AutoCAD 2022 and 2021 and other products
