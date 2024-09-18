Summary

Autodesk® Infrastructure Parts Editor has been affected by third party component vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to code execution and/or denial-of-service.

Description

The details of the third-party components' vulnerabilities are as follows:

Vulnerable Library: SQLite

CVEs:

Vulnerable Library: Xerces

CVEs:

*Note: Library list table contents subject to change

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk Infrastructure Parts Editor

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2024.0.1, 2023.0.2, 2022.0.5, 2021.0.5

Update Source:

Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

*Note: Product list table contents are subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected product versions obtain and apply the latest hotfixes via Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal.

Customers who are using impacted product versions should then reinstall the software to apply the latest hotfixes. Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential vulnerabilities.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 12/05/2023

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Related Information

More information on related security advisories can be found on the Autodesk Trust Center.