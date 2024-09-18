Summary

Multiple Autodesk products have been affected by Out-of-bound Read vulnerability.

Description

The details of the vulnerability are as follows:

CVE-2022-33881 - Parsing a maliciously crafted PRT file can force Autodesk AutoCAD 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020 to read beyond allocated boundaries. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD®

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Architecture

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Electrical

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Mechanical

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® MEP

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Plant 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® LT

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Civil 3D®

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

** Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends users of the 2020, 2021 and 2022 versions of Autodesk® Advance Steel, Autodesk® Civil 3D®, AutoCAD®, AutoCAD® LT, and AutoCAD-based specialized toolsets listed in the table above should install the latest AutoCAD® or AutoCAD LT 2023 updates, as applicable, via the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

Tran Van Khang - khangkito (VinCSS) working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2022-33881

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 7/14/2022

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 10/06/2022

Description: Update to CVE information, Product Table, and Recommendations to include AutoCAD 2021 and 2020 products