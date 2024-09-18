How to buy
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0014
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® AutoCAD®, Advance Steel and Civil 3D
Impact: Out-of-bound Read
Severity:High
Original Publish: 7/14/2022
Last Revised: 10/06/2022
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Multiple Autodesk products have been affected by Out-of-bound Read vulnerability.
The details of the vulnerability are as follows:
CVE-2022-33881 - Parsing a maliciously crafted PRT file can force Autodesk AutoCAD 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020 to read beyond allocated boundaries. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process.
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD®
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Architecture
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Electrical
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Mechanical
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® MEP
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Plant 3D
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® LT
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® Civil 3D®
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® Advance Steel
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.
** Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.
Autodesk strongly recommends users of the 2020, 2021 and 2022 versions of Autodesk® Advance Steel, Autodesk® Civil 3D®, AutoCAD®, AutoCAD® LT, and AutoCAD-based specialized toolsets listed in the table above should install the latest AutoCAD® or AutoCAD LT 2023 updates, as applicable, via the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal.
Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.
We would like to thank the following for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:
Tran Van Khang - khangkito (VinCSS) working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2022-33881
Revision: 1.0
Date: 7/14/2022
Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory
Revision: 1.1
Date: 10/06/2022
Description: Update to CVE information, Product Table, and Recommendations to include AutoCAD 2021 and 2020 products
