Autodesk Trust Center

Security advisory

Advisories are used to communicate information related to vulnerabilities identified with Autodesk® products and services. This includes any fixes or workarounds that are applicable to the affected product.

Apache Log4j Vulnerabilities: Impact on Autodesk Products

Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2021-0012

Product, Service, Component: Autodesk Products & Services

Impact: Code Execution

Severity: Critical

Original Publish: 12/23/2021

Last Revised: 1/26/2022

Severity CVSS Score Impact
Low 0.1 - 3.9 A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
Medium 4.0 - 6.9 A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
High 7.0 - 8.9 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
Critical 9.0 - 10 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.

Summary

Autodesk is aware of the Apache Log4j security vulnerabilities. We have protection and defense strategies in place to identify and remediate any impacted Autodesk products, services or systems as the need arises.

 

Our investigation identified one impacted product that requires customers to apply a patch: Autodesk InfraWorks Traffic Simulation. As of January 26, 2022, a hotfix update is available for this product – see the table below for more details. We strongly recommend customers apply the update. All other Autodesk products and services have either been mitigated or were not vulnerable.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

  1. CVE-2021-44228: The JNDI features may allow an individual who can control log messages or log message parameters to execute arbitrary code loaded from remote LDAP servers via network access.

  2. CVE-2021-45046: It was found that the fix to address CVE-2021-44228 in Apache Log4j 2.15.0 was incomplete in certain non-default configurations, which might lead to remote code execution.

  3. CVE-2021-45105: It was found that the fix to address CVE-2021-45046 did not protect from uncontrolled recursion from self-referential lookups. This allows an attacker with control over Thread Context Map data to cause a denial of service when a crafted string is interpreted.

  4. CVE-2021-44832: The JDBC Appender may allow an individual who can control log messages or log message parameters to execute arbitrary code loaded from remote LDAP servers via network access.

For the table below:

  • “Mitigated” means that the product/service has been patched or the appropriate mitigation steps have been taken to minimize the risk to customers and their data.

  • “Not Vulnerable” means that the product/service does not use the vulnerable Apache log4j libraries.

Autodesk Products and Services Status:

Product: AutoCAD

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: AutoCAD LT

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: AutoCAD Architecture

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: AutoCAD Electrical

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: AutoCAD Mechanical

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: AutoCAD Map3D

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: AutoCAD MEP

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: AutoCAD Mobile App

Remediation Status: Mitigated

 

Product: AutoCAD Web App

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: AutoCAD Online Services

Remediation Status: Mitigated

 

Product: AutoCAD Plant 3D

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Autodesk Advance Steel

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: 3ds MAX

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: 3ds MAX Interactive

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: 3ds MAX Design

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: ACC Doc View

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: ACC Insight

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Alias

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Autodesk App Store

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Arnold

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Assemble

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Autodesk Account Portal

Remediation Status: Mitigated

 

Product: Autodesk ADP

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Autodesk App Store

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Autodesk CFD

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Autodesk Docs

Remediation Status: Mitigated

 

Product: Autodesk Drive

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Autodesk Gallery

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Autodesk Rendering

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Autodesk Takeoff

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Autodesk Tandem

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Autodesk Viewer

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Autodesk Partner Web Services (PWS)

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: AVA

Remediation Status: Mitigated

 

Product: BIM 360 Account Administration

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: BIM 360 Build

Remediation Status: Mitigated

 

Product: BIM 360 Cost Management

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: BIM 360 Collaborate

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: BIM 360 Collaborate Pro

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: BIM 360 Design Collaboration

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: BIM 360 Docs

Remediation Status: Mitigated

 

Product: BIM 360 Mobile

Remediation Status: Mitigated

 

Product: BIM 360 Model Coordination

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: BIM 360 Field

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: BIM 360 Glue

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: BIM 360 Insight

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: BIM 360 IQ

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: BIM 360 Ops

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: BIM 360 Plan

Remediation Status: Mitigated

 

Product: BIM 360 Project Management

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: BIM 360 Reports

Remediation Status: Mitigated

 

Product: BIM 360 Team Mobile

Remediation Status: Mitigated

 

Product: Build

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: BuildingConnected

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: BuildingConnected Pro

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: CER v2 Services

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: CAMplete

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Civil 3D

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Civil 3D Online Services

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Cloud Rendering

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Collaboration for AutoCAD Plant 3D

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Configurator 360

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Constructware

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Autodesk Design Review

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Autodesk Desktop App

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Autodesk Desktop Connector

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Dynamo Machine Learning

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Dynamo Package Manager

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Dynamo Studio

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: DWG Trueview

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Eagle

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Fabrication

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Factory Design Utilities

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: FBX

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: FeatureCAM

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Flame

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Forge - Data Management API

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Forge – Design Automation API

Remediation Status: Mitigated

 

Product: Forge - Reality Capture API

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Forge - Mode Derivative API

Remediation Status: Mitigated

 

Product: Forge- Reality Capture API

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Forge - Token Flex API

Remediation Status: Mitigated

 

Product: Formit

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Fusion 360

Remediation Status: Mitigated

 

Product: Fusion 360 Desktop

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Fusion 360 Manage

Remediation Status: Mitigated

 

Product: Fusion 360 Mobile

Remediation Status: Mitigated

 

Product: Fusion Online

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Fusion Simulation

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Generative Design

Remediation Status: Mitigated

 

Product: Grading Optimization for Civil 3D

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: HDS

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Healthhub

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Helius Composite

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Helius PFA

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: HSMWorks

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Infrastructure Parts Editor

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: InfraWorks

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: InfraWorks Traffic Simulation desktop

Remediation Status:

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

 

Product: InfraWorks Translation Service

Remediation Status: Mitigated

 

Product: Insight

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Instructables

Remediation Status: Mitigated

 

Product: Innovyze Licensing Manager

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: InfoWater Pro

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: InfoWorks ICM

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: InfoWorks WS Pro

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: InfoDrainage

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: MicroDrainage

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: InfoAsset Manager

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: InfoAsset Mobile

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: InfoAsset Online

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Inventor

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Inventor CAM

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Inventor ETO

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Inventor Nastran

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Inventor Nesting

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Materials 360

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Maya

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Maya LT

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Autodesk Meshmixer

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Moldflow

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: MotionBuilder

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Mudbox

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: NavisworksRemediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Navisworks Simulate

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Network Licensing Manager (NLM)

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Network Licensing Reporting Manager (NLRM)

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Network Licensing Reporting Service (NLRS)

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Netfabb

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Plangrid

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Plant Collaboration Services (based on BIM 360 Team)

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Point Layout

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: PowerInspect

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Powermill

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Powershape

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Project Explorer for Civil 3D

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Pype

Remediation Status: Mitigated

 

Product: ReCap Pro

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: ReCap Services

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Revit

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Revit LT

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Revit Cloud Model Upgrade

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Revit Cloud Worksharing / Cloud Models

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Robot Structural Analysis

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Shotgrid

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Smoke

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Spacemaker

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Structural Bridge Design

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Tinkercad

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Tradetapp

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Trucomposites

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Upchain

Remediation Status: Mitigated

 

Product: Vault

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Vehicle Tracking

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: VRED

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

 

Product: Within Medical

Remediation Status: NOT VUNERABLE

 

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products obtain and apply the latest Hotfixes for Infraworks Traffic Simulation via Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal. Customers who are using impacted product versions should then reinstall the software to apply the latest Hotfixes.

 

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

 

Protecting our customers’ data is our top priority. Learn more about our security and data privacy practices on the Autodesk Trust Center.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 12/23/2021

Description: Initial Release of the security advisory

 

Revision: 1.1

Date: 1/21/2022

Description: Update Description, and Affected Product Table

 

Revision: 1.2

Date: 1/26/2022

Description: Update Description, and Affected Product Table for Infraworks Traffic Simulation

Disclaimer

INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” IN CONNECTION WITH AUTODESK PRODUCTS. AUTODESK AND/OR ITS RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS AND LICENSORS AND ITS AND THEIR DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS AND REPRESENTATIVES MAKE NO REPRESENTATIONS ABOUT THE SITE, ANY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES CONTAINED ON THE SITE OR THE SUITABILITY OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE MATERIALS, INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS PUBLISHED ON THIS SITE FOR ANY PURPOSE. THE SITE, ANY PRODUCTS OR SERVICES (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, THIRD PARTY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES) OBTAINED THROUGH THE SITE, AND ALL SUCH INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS ARE PROVIDED FOR YOUR USE AT YOUR OWN RISK AND &quot;AS IS&quot; WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND. AUTODESK AND/OR ITS RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS AND LICENSORS HEREBY DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS WITH REGARD TO THIS SITE, SUCH PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AND SUCH INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS, INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, TITLE, AND NON-INFRINGEMENT.

 