Summary

Autodesk is aware of the Apache Log4j security vulnerabilities. We have protection and defense strategies in place to identify and remediate any impacted Autodesk products, services or systems as the need arises.

Our investigation identified one impacted product that requires customers to apply a patch: Autodesk InfraWorks Traffic Simulation. As of January 26, 2022, a hotfix update is available for this product – see the table below for more details. We strongly recommend customers apply the update. All other Autodesk products and services have either been mitigated or were not vulnerable.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2021-44228: The JNDI features may allow an individual who can control log messages or log message parameters to execute arbitrary code loaded from remote LDAP servers via network access. CVE-2021-45046: It was found that the fix to address CVE-2021-44228 in Apache Log4j 2.15.0 was incomplete in certain non-default configurations, which might lead to remote code execution. CVE-2021-45105: It was found that the fix to address CVE-2021-45046 did not protect from uncontrolled recursion from self-referential lookups. This allows an attacker with control over Thread Context Map data to cause a denial of service when a crafted string is interpreted. CVE-2021-44832: The JDBC Appender may allow an individual who can control log messages or log message parameters to execute arbitrary code loaded from remote LDAP servers via network access.

For the table below:

“Mitigated” means that the product/service has been patched or the appropriate mitigation steps have been taken to minimize the risk to customers and their data.

“Not Vulnerable” means that the product/service does not use the vulnerable Apache log4j libraries.

Autodesk Products and Services Status:

Product: AutoCAD

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: AutoCAD LT

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: AutoCAD Architecture

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: AutoCAD Electrical

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: AutoCAD Mechanical

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: AutoCAD Map3D

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: AutoCAD MEP

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: AutoCAD Mobile App

Remediation Status: Mitigated

Product: AutoCAD Web App

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: AutoCAD Online Services

Remediation Status: Mitigated

Product: AutoCAD Plant 3D

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Autodesk Advance Steel

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: 3ds MAX

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: 3ds MAX Interactive

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: 3ds MAX Design

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: ACC Doc View

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: ACC Insight

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Alias

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Autodesk App Store

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Arnold

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Assemble

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Autodesk Account Portal

Remediation Status: Mitigated

Product: Autodesk ADP

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Autodesk App Store

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Autodesk CFD

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Autodesk Docs

Remediation Status: Mitigated

Product: Autodesk Drive

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Autodesk Gallery

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Autodesk Rendering

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Autodesk Takeoff

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Autodesk Tandem

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Autodesk Viewer

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Autodesk Partner Web Services (PWS)

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: AVA

Remediation Status: Mitigated

Product: BIM 360 Account Administration

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: BIM 360 Build

Remediation Status: Mitigated

Product: BIM 360 Cost Management

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: BIM 360 Collaborate

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: BIM 360 Collaborate Pro

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: BIM 360 Design Collaboration

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: BIM 360 Docs

Remediation Status: Mitigated

Product: BIM 360 Mobile

Remediation Status: Mitigated

Product: BIM 360 Model Coordination

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: BIM 360 Field

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: BIM 360 Glue

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: BIM 360 Insight

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: BIM 360 IQ

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: BIM 360 Ops

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: BIM 360 Plan

Remediation Status: Mitigated

Product: BIM 360 Project Management

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: BIM 360 Reports

Remediation Status: Mitigated

Product: BIM 360 Team Mobile

Remediation Status: Mitigated

Product: Build

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: BuildingConnected

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: BuildingConnected Pro

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: CER v2 Services

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: CAMplete

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Civil 3D

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Civil 3D Online Services

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Cloud Rendering

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Collaboration for AutoCAD Plant 3D

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Configurator 360

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Constructware

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Autodesk Design Review

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Autodesk Desktop App

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Autodesk Desktop Connector

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Dynamo Machine Learning

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Dynamo Package Manager

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Dynamo Studio

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: DWG Trueview

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Eagle

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Fabrication

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Factory Design Utilities

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: FBX

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: FeatureCAM

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Flame

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Forge - Data Management API

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Forge – Design Automation API

Remediation Status: Mitigated

Product: Forge - Reality Capture API

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Forge - Mode Derivative API

Remediation Status: Mitigated

Product: Forge- Reality Capture API

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Forge - Token Flex API

Remediation Status: Mitigated

Product: Formit

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Fusion 360

Remediation Status: Mitigated

Product: Fusion 360 Desktop

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Fusion 360 Manage

Remediation Status: Mitigated

Product: Fusion 360 Mobile

Remediation Status: Mitigated

Product: Fusion Online

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Fusion Simulation

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Generative Design

Remediation Status: Mitigated

Product: Grading Optimization for Civil 3D

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: HDS

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Healthhub

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Helius Composite

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Helius PFA

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: HSMWorks

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Infrastructure Parts Editor

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: InfraWorks

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: InfraWorks Traffic Simulation desktop

Remediation Status:

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Product: InfraWorks Translation Service

Remediation Status: Mitigated

Product: Insight

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Instructables

Remediation Status: Mitigated

Product: Innovyze Licensing Manager

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: InfoWater Pro

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: InfoWorks ICM

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: InfoWorks WS Pro

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: InfoDrainage

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: MicroDrainage

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: InfoAsset Manager

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: InfoAsset Mobile

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: InfoAsset Online

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Inventor

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Inventor CAM

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Inventor ETO

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Inventor Nastran

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Inventor Nesting

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Materials 360

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Maya

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Maya LT

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Autodesk Meshmixer

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Moldflow

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: MotionBuilder

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Mudbox

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: NavisworksRemediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Navisworks Simulate

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Network Licensing Manager (NLM)

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Network Licensing Reporting Manager (NLRM)

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Network Licensing Reporting Service (NLRS)

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Netfabb

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Plangrid

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Plant Collaboration Services (based on BIM 360 Team)

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Point Layout

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: PowerInspect

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Powermill

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Powershape

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Project Explorer for Civil 3D

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Pype

Remediation Status: Mitigated

Product: ReCap Pro

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: ReCap Services

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Revit

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Revit LT

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Revit Cloud Model Upgrade

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Revit Cloud Worksharing / Cloud Models

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Robot Structural Analysis

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Shotgrid

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Smoke

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Spacemaker

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Structural Bridge Design

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Tinkercad

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Tradetapp

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Trucomposites

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Upchain

Remediation Status: Mitigated

Product: Vault

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Vehicle Tracking

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: VRED

Remediation Status: NOT VULNERABLE

Product: Within Medical

Remediation Status: NOT VUNERABLE

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products obtain and apply the latest Hotfixes for Infraworks Traffic Simulation via Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal. Customers who are using impacted product versions should then reinstall the software to apply the latest Hotfixes.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Protecting our customers’ data is our top priority. Learn more about our security and data privacy practices on the Autodesk Trust Center.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 12/23/2021

Description: Initial Release of the security advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 1/21/2022

Description: Update Description, and Affected Product Table

Revision: 1.2

Date: 1/26/2022

Description: Update Description, and Affected Product Table for Infraworks Traffic Simulation