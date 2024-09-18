Summary

Applications and Services that utilize Autodesk Navisworks may be affected by Out-of-bounds Read and Out-of-bounds Write vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to code execution.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2021-40155 - A maliciously crafted DWG file in Autodesk Navisworks 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 can be forced to read beyond allocated boundaries when parsing the DWG files. This vulnerability can be exploited to execute arbitrary code. CVE-2021-40156 - A maliciously crafted DWG file in Autodesk Navisworks 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 can be forced to write beyond allocated boundaries when parsing the DWG files. This vulnerability can be exploited to execute arbitrary code.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk® Navisworks

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.1, 2021.5, 2020.5, 2019.7

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends customers download and install the latest version of Autodesk® Navisworks 2022 Update 2, which is available via the Autodesk Desktop App orAccounts Portal.This version of Autodesk Navisworks includes security updates that address the DWG file vulnerabilities. As a general best practice, we also recommend that customers only open DWG files from trusted sources. More information is available on the AutodeskNavisworks forum page.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit theAutodesk Knowledge Networkfor more information about previous version support.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the followingfor reporting the relevantissues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

Michael DePlante (@izobashi) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2021-40155 and CVE-2021-40156.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 9/13/2021

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 9/27/2021

Description: Update to Recommendations

Revision: 1.2

Date: 3/31/2022

Description: Update to the Product Table

Revision: 1.3

Date: 4/28/2022

Description: Update to the Product Table to include Navisworks 2020 update

Revision: 1.4

Date: 5/25/2022

Description: Update to the Product Table to include 2019 update

Revision: 1.5

Date: 7/20/2022

Description: Update to the Product Table to include 2021 update