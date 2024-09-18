Autodesk AutoCAD and certain AutoCAD-based products are being affected by Out-of-Bounds Write, Out-of-Bounds Read, Heap based Overflow, Stack-based Overflow, Use-After-Free, Memory Corruption, Double Free, and Uninitialized Variable vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to code execution.

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2024-0446: A maliciously crafted STP, CATPART or MODEL file when parsed in ASMKERN228A.dll and ASMdatax229A.dll through Autodesk applications can force an Out-of-Bound Write. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash,read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

CVE-2024-23120:A maliciously crafted STP and STEP file when parsed in ASMIMPORT228A.dll and ASMIMPORT229A.dll through Autodesk applications can force an Out-of-Bound Write. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

CVE-2024-23121: A maliciously crafted MODEL file when parsed in libodxdll.dll through Autodesk applications can force an Out-of-Bound Write. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

CVE-2024-23122: A maliciously crafted 3DM file, when parsed in opennurbs.dll through Autodesk applications, can force an Out-of-Bound Write. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash,read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

CVE-2024-23123: A maliciously crafted CATPART file, when parsed in CC5Dll.dll and ASMBASE228A.dll through Autodesk applications, can force an Out-of-Bound Write. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash,read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

CVE-2024-23127: A maliciously crafted MODEL, SLDPRT, or SLDASM file, when parsed in ODXSW_DLL.dll and libodxdll.dll through Autodesk applications, can be used to cause a Heap-based Overflow. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

CVE-2024-23128: A maliciously crafted MODEL file, when parsed in libodxdll.dll and ASMDATAX229A.dll through Autodesk applications, can lead to a memory corruption vulnerability by write access violation. This vulnerability, in conjunction with other vulnerabilities, can lead to code execution in the context of the current process.

CVE-2024-23129: A maliciously crafted MODEL 3DM, STP, or SLDASM file, when in opennurbs.dll parsed through Autodesk applications, can lead to a memory corruption vulnerability by write access violation. This vulnerability, in conjunction with other vulnerabilities, can lead to code execution in the context of the current process.

CVE-2024-23130: A maliciously crafted SLDASM or SLDPRT file, when parsed in ODXSW_DLL.dll through Autodesk applications, can lead to a memory corruption vulnerability by write access violation. This vulnerability, in conjunction with other vulnerabilities, can lead to code execution in the context of the current process.

CVE-2024-23131: A maliciously crafted STP file, when parsed in ASMIMPORT229A.dll, ASMKERN228A.dll, ASMkern229A.dll or ASMDATAX228A.dll through Autodesk applications, can lead to a memory corruption vulnerability by write access violation. This vulnerability, in conjunction with other vulnerabilities, can lead to code execution in the context of the current process.

CVE-2024-23134: A maliciously crafted IGS file in tbb.dll when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD can be used in user-after-free vulnerability. This vulnerability, along with other vulnerabilities, could lead to code execution in the current process.

CVE-2024-23137: A maliciously crafted STP or SLDPRT file, when parsed in ODXSW_DLL.dll through Autodesk applications, can be used to uninitialized variables. This vulnerability, along with other vulnerabilities, can lead to code execution in the current process.

CVE-2024-23140: A maliciously crafted 3DM and MODEL file, when parsed in opennurbs.dll and atf_api.dll through Autodesk applications, can force an Out-of-Bound Read. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash,read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

CVE-2024-23141: A maliciously crafted MODEL file, when parsed in libodxdll through Autodesk applications, can cause a double free. This vulnerability, along with other vulnerabilities, can lead to code execution in the current process.

CVE-2024-23142: A maliciously crafted CATPART, STP, and MODEL file, when parsed in atf_dwg_consumer.dll, rose_x64_vc15.dll and libodxdll through Autodesk applications, can cause a use-after-free vulnerability. This vulnerability, along with other vulnerabilities, can lead to code execution in the current process.

CVE-2024-23143: A maliciously crafted 3DM, MODEL and X_B file, when parsed in ASMkern229A.dll and ASMBASE229A.dll through Autodesk applications, can force an Out-of-Bound Read and/or Out-of-Bound Write. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash,read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

CVE-2024-23144: A maliciously crafted CATPART file, when parsed in CC5Dll.dll and ASMBASE228A.dll through Autodesk applications, can force an Out-of-Bound Write. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash,read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

CVE-2024-23145: A maliciously crafted PRT file, when parsed in opennurbs.dll through Autodesk applications, can force an Out-of-Bound Read. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash,read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

CVE-2024-23146: A maliciously crafted X_B and X_T file, when parsed in pskernel.DLL through Autodesk applications, can force an Out-of-Bound Write. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash,read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

CVE-2024-23147: A maliciously crafted CATPART, X_B and STEP, when parsed in ASMKERN228A.dll and ASMKERN229A.dll through Autodesk applications, can lead to a memory corruption vulnerability by write access violation. This vulnerability, in conjunction with other vulnerabilities, can lead to code execution in the context of the current process.

CVE-2024-23148: A maliciously crafted CATPRODUCT file, when parsed in CC5Dll.dll through Autodesk applications, can lead to a memory corruption vulnerability by write access violation. This vulnerability, in conjunction with other vulnerabilities, can lead to code execution in the context of the current process.

CVE-2024-23149: A maliciously crafted SLDDRW file, when parsed in ODXSW_DLL.dll through Autodesk applications, can force an Out-of-Bound Read. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

CVE-2024-37000: A maliciously crafted X_B file, when parsed in pskernel.DLL through Autodesk applications, can lead to a memory corruption vulnerability by write access violation. This vulnerability, in conjunction with other vulnerabilities, can lead to code execution in the context of the current process.

CVE-2024-37001: A maliciously crafted 3DM file, when parsed in opennurbs.dll through Autodesk applications, can be used to cause a Heap-based Overflow. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

CVE-2024-37002: A maliciously crafted MODEL file, when parsed in ASMkern229A.dllthrough Autodesk applications, can be used to uninitialized variables. This vulnerability, along with other vulnerabilities, could lead to code execution in the current process.

CVE-2024-37003: A maliciously crafted DWG and SLDPRT file, when parsed in opennurbs.dll and ODXSW_DLL.dll through Autodesk applications, can be used to cause a Stack-based Overflow. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

CVE-2024-37004: A maliciously crafted SLDPRT file, when parsed in ASMKERN229A.dll through Autodesk applications, can cause a use-after-free vulnerability. This vulnerability, along with other vulnerabilities, could lead to code execution in the current process.

CVE-2024-37005: A maliciously crafted X_B file, when parsed in pskernel.DLL through Autodesk applications, can force an Out-of-Bound Read. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash,read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.