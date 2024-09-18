Summary

Autodesk is aware of the recent compromise involving npm packages maintained by the open-source author Qix. Autodesk has not identified a direct impact to our products or services from this compromise. We will provide updates to this bulletin as new information becomes available.

Description

In September 2025, multiple npm packages maintained by Qix were discovered to be compromised on the public npm registry. The malicious versions contained obfuscated JavaScript with transaction interception capabilities, specifically targeting cryptocurrency wallets (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, etc.).

Some of these packages are dependencies used in the broader software ecosystem, and we are investigating any indirect integrations into Autodesk’s product suite.

Autodesk continuously monitors its software supply chain and applies rigorous security controls to mitigate risks associated with third-party dependencies.