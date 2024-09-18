How to buy
Autodesk ID:ADSK-SA-2022-0026
Product, Service, Component: DWG TrueView™
Impact: Search Order Hijacking
Severity: Medium
Original Publish: 11/15/2022
Last Revised: 4/24/2023
DWG TrueView™ product has been affected by a Search Order Hijacking vulnerability.
The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:
CVE-2022-42945: DWG TrueView™ 2023 and 2022 version has a DLL Search Order Hijacking vulnerability. Successful exploitation by a malicious attacker could result in remote code execution on the target system.
Item: DWG TrueView™
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022
Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1.1,2022.1.3
Update Source: Free Autodesk Viewer
*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.
Autodesk strongly recommends that users of the 2023 and 2022 version ofDWG TrueView™ listed in the table above upgrade to the latest version via theFree Autodesk Viewer. Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.
We would like to thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:
James Tsz Ko Yeung for reporting CVE-2022-42945
Revision: 1.0
Date: 11/15/2022
Description: Initial Release of the security advisory
Revision: 1.1
Date: 4/24/2023
Description: Updated security advisory for DWG TrueView™ 2022 update
