Summary

DWG TrueView™ product has been affected by a Search Order Hijacking vulnerability.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2022-42945: DWG TrueView™ 2023 and 2022 version has a DLL Search Order Hijacking vulnerability. Successful exploitation by a malicious attacker could result in remote code execution on the target system.

Affected Products

Item: DWG TrueView™

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1.1,2022.1.3

Update Source: Free Autodesk Viewer

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that users of the 2023 and 2022 version ofDWG TrueView™ listed in the table above upgrade to the latest version via theFree Autodesk Viewer. Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

James Tsz Ko Yeung for reporting CVE-2022-42945

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 11/15/2022

Description: Initial Release of the security advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 4/24/2023

Description: Updated security advisory for DWG TrueView™ 2022 update