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Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2020-0002
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® FBX-SDK
Impact: Code Execution, Denial of Service
Severity: High
Original Publish: 15/04/2020
Last Revised: 20/11/2020
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Applications and Services that utilize the FBX-SDK Ver. 2020.0 or earlier can be impacted by buffer overflow, type confusion, use-after-free, integer overflow, NULL pointer dereference, and heap overflow vulnerabilities.
The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:
CVE-2020-7080: A user may be tricked into opening a malicious FBX file which may exploit a buffer overflow vulnerability in FBX’s SDK causing it to run arbitrary code on the system.
CVE-2020-7081: A user may be tricked into opening a malicious FBX file which may exploit a type confusion vulnerability in FBX’s SDK causing it to read/write out-of-bounds memory location or run arbitrary code on the system or lead to denial-of-service.
CVE-2020-7082: A user may be tricked into opening a malicious FBX file which may exploit a use-after-free vulnerability in FBX's SDK causing the application to reference a memory location controlled by an unauthorized third party, thereby running arbitrary code on the system.
CVE-2020-7083: The user may be tricked into opening a malicious FBX file which may exploit an integer overflow vulnerability in FBX's SDK causing the application to crash leading to a denial of service.
CVE-2020-7084: The user may be tricked into opening a malicious FBX file which may exploit a Null Pointer Dereference vulnerability in FBX's SDK causing the application to crash leading to a denial of service.
CVE-2020-7085: The user may be tricked into opening a malicious FBX file which would invoke the heap overflow vulnerable FBX parser to obtain a limited code execution by altering certain values in a FBX file, causing the application to run arbitrary code on the system.
Item: FBX-SDK
Impacted Versions: 2019.5 and earlier
Mitigated Versions: 2020
Update Source:
Item: Maya
Impacted Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2017 (Plugin), 2018.7, 2019.3, 2020
Update Source:
2018, 2019 & 2020: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
2017: Plugin
Item: Motion Builder
Impacted Versions: 2018, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2020
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Mudbox
Impacted Versions: 2018, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2020
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: 3ds Max
Impacted Versions: 2018, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2018.4.8_SF, 2019.3.2_SF, 2021
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Fusion
Impacted Versions: ATF 8 and earlier
Mitigated Versions: ATF
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Flame
Impacted Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2019.2,2020, 2021
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Infraworks
Impacted Versions: 2020 (all versions), 2021.0
Mitigated Versions: 2020.2, 2021.0
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Navisworks
Impacted Versions: 2019, 2020
Mitigated Versions: 2019.5, 2020.2, 2021
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD
Impacted Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019
Mitigated Versions: Hotfixes for 2017, 2018, 2019 (FBX-SDK was removed in version 2020)
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD LT
Impacted Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019
Mitigated Versions: Hotfixes for 2017, 2018, 2019
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk Advance Steel
Impacted Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019
Mitigated Versions: Hotfixes for 2017, 2018, 2019
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk Civil 3D
Impacted Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019
Mitigated Versions: Hotfixes for 2017, 2018, 2019
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD P&ID
Impacted Versions: 2017
Mitigated Versions: Hotfix for 2017
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD based specialized toolsets including: AutoCAD Architecture; AutoCAD Electrical; AutoCAD Map 3D; AutoCAD Mechanical; AutoCAD MEP;AutoCAD Plant 3D;
Impacted Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019
Mitigated Versions: Hotfixes for 2017, 2018, 2019
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.
Autodesk recommends that customers using the affected products listed above apply the available hotfix for their version via the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal. Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk forum for more information about previous version support.For third party developers who use the FBX-SDK in their applications or services, Autodesk recommends they obtain and apply the latest version of the FBX-SDK from the update source listed above.
We would like to thank the Microsoft MSRC Vulnerabilities and Mitigations Team for their partnership, and Max Van Amerongen (maxpl0it) from maxpl0it.com for reporting CVE-2020-7085.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 15/04/2020
Description: Initial Release
Revision: 1.1
Date: 28/04/2020
Description: Products, versions, and hotfix information updated
Revision: 1.2
Date: 7/07/2020
Description: Product fix information updated
Revision: 1.3
Date: 20/11/2020
Description: Product fix information updated
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