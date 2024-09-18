Summary

Applications and Services that utilize the FBX-SDK Ver. 2020.0 or earlier can be impacted by buffer overflow, type confusion, use-after-free, integer overflow, NULL pointer dereference, and heap overflow vulnerabilities.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2020-7080: A user may be tricked into opening a malicious FBX file which may exploit a buffer overflow vulnerability in FBX’s SDK causing it to run arbitrary code on the system. CVE-2020-7081: A user may be tricked into opening a malicious FBX file which may exploit a type confusion vulnerability in FBX’s SDK causing it to read/write out-of-bounds memory location or run arbitrary code on the system or lead to denial-of-service. CVE-2020-7082: A user may be tricked into opening a malicious FBX file which may exploit a use-after-free vulnerability in FBX's SDK causing the application to reference a memory location controlled by an unauthorized third party, thereby running arbitrary code on the system. CVE-2020-7083: The user may be tricked into opening a malicious FBX file which may exploit an integer overflow vulnerability in FBX's SDK causing the application to crash leading to a denial of service. CVE-2020-7084: The user may be tricked into opening a malicious FBX file which may exploit a Null Pointer Dereference vulnerability in FBX's SDK causing the application to crash leading to a denial of service. CVE-2020-7085: The user may be tricked into opening a malicious FBX file which would invoke the heap overflow vulnerable FBX parser to obtain a limited code execution by altering certain values in a FBX file, causing the application to run arbitrary code on the system.

Affected Products

Item: FBX-SDK

Impacted Versions: 2019.5 and earlier

Mitigated Versions: 2020

Update Source:

Autodesk FBX

Item: Maya

Impacted Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2017 (Plugin), 2018.7, 2019.3, 2020

Update Source:

2018, 2019 & 2020: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

2017: Plugin

Item: Motion Builder

Impacted Versions: 2018, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2020

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Mudbox

Impacted Versions: 2018, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2020

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: 3ds Max

Impacted Versions: 2018, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2018.4.8_SF, 2019.3.2_SF, 2021

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Fusion

Impacted Versions: ATF 8 and earlier

Mitigated Versions: ATF

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Flame

Impacted Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2019.2,2020, 2021

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Infraworks

Impacted Versions: 2020 (all versions), 2021.0

Mitigated Versions: 2020.2, 2021.0

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Navisworks

Impacted Versions: 2019, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2019.5, 2020.2, 2021

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD

Impacted Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019

Mitigated Versions: Hotfixes for 2017, 2018, 2019 (FBX-SDK was removed in version 2020)

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD LT

Impacted Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019

Mitigated Versions: Hotfixes for 2017, 2018, 2019

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019

Mitigated Versions: Hotfixes for 2017, 2018, 2019

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk Civil 3D

Impacted Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019

Mitigated Versions: Hotfixes for 2017, 2018, 2019

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD P&ID

Impacted Versions: 2017

Mitigated Versions: Hotfix for 2017

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD based specialized toolsets including: AutoCAD Architecture; AutoCAD Electrical; AutoCAD Map 3D; AutoCAD Mechanical; AutoCAD MEP;AutoCAD Plant 3D;

Impacted Versions: 2017, 2018, 2019

Mitigated Versions: Hotfixes for 2017, 2018, 2019

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk recommends that customers using the affected products listed above apply the available hotfix for their version via the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal. Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk forum for more information about previous version support.For third party developers who use the FBX-SDK in their applications or services, Autodesk recommends they obtain and apply the latest version of the FBX-SDK from the update source listed above.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the Microsoft MSRC Vulnerabilities and Mitigations Team for their partnership, and Max Van Amerongen (maxpl0it) from maxpl0it.com for reporting CVE-2020-7085.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 15/04/2020

Description: Initial Release

Revision: 1.1

Date: 28/04/2020

Description: Products, versions, and hotfix information updated

Revision: 1.2

Date: 7/07/2020

Description: Product fix information updated

Revision: 1.3

Date: 20/11/2020

Description: Product fix information updated