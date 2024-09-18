Summary

Certain Autodesk products use a shared component that is affected by the vulnerability listed below. Exploitation of this vulnerability can lead to code execution. Exploitation of this vulnerability requires user interaction.

Description

The details of the vulnerability are as follows:

CVE-2025-8892: A maliciously crafted PRT file, when parsed through certain Autodesk products, can force a Memory Corruption vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2025-9458: A maliciously crafted PRT file, when parsed through certain Autodesk products, can force a Memory Corruption vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD 2026 and the following specialized toolsets: Autodesk AutoCAD Architecture 2026, Autodesk AutoCAD Electrical 2026, Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical 2026, Autodesk AutoCAD MEP 2026, Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D 2026, Autodesk AutoCAD Map 3D 2026

Autodesk Advance Steel 2026, Autodesk 3ds Max 2026, Autodesk Civil 3D 2026, Autodesk InfraWorks 2026, Autodesk Inventor 2026, Autodesk Revit 2026, Autodesk Revit LT 2026, Autodesk Vault 2026

Impacted Versions: Autodesk Shared Components 2026.3

Mitigated Versions: Autodesk Shared Components 2026.4

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk recommends that users install the latest available version of Autodesk Shared Components via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal to ensure the latest updates are installed, as these fixes may not be included in host product patches. However, customers do not need to update, uninstall or reinstall their products, as the latest shared component updates can be installed independently. As a general best practice, we also recommend that users only open files from trusted sources.

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:

Anonymous working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2025-8892.

Mat Powell of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2025-9458.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 09/22/2025

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 11/07/2025

Description: Additional CVE added along with acknowledgement