Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0003
Product, Service, Component: Log4net.dll
Impact: Improper Restriction of XML External Entity Reference ('XXE')
Severity: High
Original Publish: 1/12/2022
Last Revised: 7/24/2023
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Applications and Services that utilize the Log4net.dll earlier than 2.0.10 version may be impacted by Improper Restriction of XML External Entity Reference ('XXE') vulnerabilities. **
The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:
CVE-2018-1285 - Apache log4net versions before 2.0.10 do not disable XML external entities when parsing log4net configuration files. This allows for XXE-based attacks in applications that accept attacker-controlled log4net configuration files.
Item: Revit
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.1, 2021.1.5, 2020.2.6, 2019.2.4
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Navisworks
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions: 2022.1, 2021.3, 2020.7
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD® Map 3D
Impacted Versions: 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2021-2019 Security Hotfix
Update Source: Security Hotfix for Autodesk AutoCAD Map 3D 2019-2021
Item: AutoCAD® Plant 3D
Impacted Versions: 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2021.1.1, 2020.1.1, 2019.2.1
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® Civil 3D
Impacted Versions: 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2021-2019 Security Hotfix
Update Source: Security Hotfix for Autodesk AutoCAD Civil 3D 2019-2021
Item: Storm and Sanitary Analysis (for use with AutoCAD® Map 3D)
Impacted Versions: 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2021.3.2, 2020.3.2, 2019.0.2
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Desktop Connector
Impacted Versions: 15.0.0.1540 and before
Mitigated Versions: 15.1.0.1587
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® Vault
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2022.2, 2021.2.3, 2020.3.6, 2019.3.6
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Personal Accelerator for Revit
Impacted Versions: 2022,2021,2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2 (Revit) 2021-2019 Security Hotfix
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts PortalSecurity Hotfix for Autodesk Personal Accelerator for Revit 2019-2021
Item: NLRS
Impacted Versions: 1.2.1.0 and lower versions
Mitigated Versions: NLRM
Update Source: Reach out to your Autodesk support contact to get assistance to upgrade to NLRM
Item: Autodesk® 3ds Max®
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2022.3.3, 2021.3.8
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.
**Note: Log4net Apache Logging Services aren't impacted by the recent Log4j vulnerabilities.
Autodesk highly recommends that customers using the affected products listed above apply the available hotfix for their version via the Autodesk Desktop App or theAccounts Portal, as soon as possible.
Customers using Storm and Sanitary Analysis with AutoCAD Map3D will need to update the Storm and Sanitary Analysis Add-on through the Accounts Portal under AutoCAD Map 3D Updates and Add-Ons.
Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 1/12/2022
Description: Initial Release of the security advisory
Revision: 1.1
Date: 2/8/2022
Description: Update Product Table of Security Advisory
Revision: 1.2
Date: 2/18/2022
Description: Update Product Table of Security Advisory
Revision: 1.3
Date: 5/4/2022
Description: Update Product Table of Security Advisory for Autodesk® 3ds Max® and AutoCAD® Plant 3D
Revision: 1.3
Date: 1/14/2023
Description: Update Product Table of Security Advisory for Autodesk® 3ds Max®
Revision: 1.4
Date: 7/24/2023
Description: Update Product Table of Security Advisory for Autodesk® Navisworks
