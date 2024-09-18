Summary

Applications and Services that utilize the Log4net.dll earlier than 2.0.10 version may be impacted by Improper Restriction of XML External Entity Reference ('XXE') vulnerabilities. **

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2018-1285 - Apache log4net versions before 2.0.10 do not disable XML external entities when parsing log4net configuration files. This allows for XXE-based attacks in applications that accept attacker-controlled log4net configuration files.

Affected Products

Item: Revit

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.1, 2021.1.5, 2020.2.6, 2019.2.4

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Navisworks

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2022.1, 2021.3, 2020.7

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Map 3D

Impacted Versions: 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2021-2019 Security Hotfix

Update Source: Security Hotfix for Autodesk AutoCAD Map 3D 2019-2021

Item: AutoCAD® Plant 3D

Impacted Versions: 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2021.1.1, 2020.1.1, 2019.2.1

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Civil 3D

Impacted Versions: 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2021-2019 Security Hotfix

Update Source: Security Hotfix for Autodesk AutoCAD Civil 3D 2019-2021

Item: Storm and Sanitary Analysis (for use with AutoCAD® Map 3D)

Impacted Versions: 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2021.3.2, 2020.3.2, 2019.0.2

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Desktop Connector

Impacted Versions: 15.0.0.1540 and before

Mitigated Versions: 15.1.0.1587

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Vault

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.2, 2021.2.3, 2020.3.6, 2019.3.6

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Personal Accelerator for Revit

Impacted Versions: 2022,2021,2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2 (Revit) 2021-2019 Security Hotfix

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts PortalSecurity Hotfix for Autodesk Personal Accelerator for Revit 2019-2021

Item: NLRS

Impacted Versions: 1.2.1.0 and lower versions

Mitigated Versions: NLRM

Update Source: Reach out to your Autodesk support contact to get assistance to upgrade to NLRM

Item: Autodesk® 3ds Max®

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2022.3.3, 2021.3.8

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

**Note: Log4net Apache Logging Services aren't impacted by the recent Log4j vulnerabilities.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers using the affected products listed above apply the available hotfix for their version via the Autodesk Desktop App or theAccounts Portal, as soon as possible.

Customers using Storm and Sanitary Analysis with AutoCAD Map3D will need to update the Storm and Sanitary Analysis Add-on through the Accounts Portal under AutoCAD Map 3D Updates and Add-Ons.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 1/12/2022

Description: Initial Release of the security advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 2/8/2022

Description: Update Product Table of Security Advisory

Revision: 1.2

Date: 2/18/2022

Description: Update Product Table of Security Advisory

Revision: 1.3

Date: 5/4/2022

Description: Update Product Table of Security Advisory for Autodesk® 3ds Max® and AutoCAD® Plant 3D

Revision: 1.3

Date: 1/14/2023

Description: Update Product Table of Security Advisory for Autodesk® 3ds Max®

Revision: 1.4

Date: 7/24/2023

Description: Update Product Table of Security Advisory for Autodesk® Navisworks