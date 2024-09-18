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Product, Service, Component: Oracle Cloud
Impact: Under investigation
Original Publish: 3/25/2025
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Recent public articles claim a threat actor breached Oracle Cloud Infrastructure sign-on systems. While the data itself is not available for review, the Autodesk domain is claimed to be part of the data in some form.
We have confirmed that Autodesk products do not directly make use of Oracle Cloud services, and we have found no evidence that Autodesk systems were compromised.
Out of an abundance of caution, we have rotated credentials for all Oracle products used internally by Autodesk employees and put in place additional monitoring for these systems.
On March 21, 2025, security researchers at CloudSEK reported that over 6 million records were allegedly exfiltrated from Oracle Cloud SSO and LDAP systems and circulated on the dark web. CloudSEK published additional details about how these records were stolen and their interactions with the supposed attacker on March 25.
Autodesk will continue to engage with the intel community to gain additional information.
Autodesk is aware of the alleged Oracle Cloud data breach. We are investigating any possible impact to Autodesk and will update this bulletin as our investigation continues.
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