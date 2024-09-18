Summary

Multiple Autodesk products have been affected by heap overflow, use-after-free and deserialization vulnerabilities.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2019-7358: An attacker may convince a victim to open a malicious DXF file that may cause a heap overflow which may result in code execution. CVE-2019-7359: An attacker may convince a victim to open a malicious DXF file with too many cell margins populating an AcCellMargin object and may cause a heap overflow which may result in code execution. CVE-2019-7360: An attacker may convince a victim to open a malicious DXF file that may trigger a use-after-free vulnerability which may result in code execution. CVE-2019-7361: An attacker may convince a victim to open a malicious action micro (.actm) file that has serialized data, which may trigger a code execution.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2018

Mitigated Versions: 2018

Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD

Impacted Versions: 2018

Mitigated Versions: 2018

Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Architecture

Impacted Versions: 2018

Mitigated Versions: 2018

Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Electrical

Impacted Versions: 2018

Mitigated Versions: 2018

Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Map 3D

Impacted Versions: 2018

Mitigated Versions: 2018

Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical

Impacted Versions: 2018

Mitigated Versions: 2018

Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD MEP

Impacted Versions: 2018

Mitigated Versions: 2018

Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD P&ID

Impacted Versions: 2018

Mitigated Versions: 2018

Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D

Impacted Versions: 2018

Mitigated Versions: 2018

Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD LT

Impacted Versions: 2018

Mitigated Versions: 2018

Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network

Item: Autodesk Civil 3D

Impacted Versions: 2018

Mitigated Versions: 2018

Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products obtain and apply the latest Security Patch for their products via the Autodesk download center.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank Cory Duplantis from Cisco Talos (http://talosintelligence.com/vulnerability-reports/) for reporting CVE-2019-7358, CVE-2019-7359, and CVE-2019-7360.We would like to thank Tim Carrington from MWR Infosecurity for reporting CVE-2019-7361.

Related Information

The following CVE’s have been reserved as a result of the remediation activities. Details regarding each CVE are available here: https://cve.mitre.org

CVE-2019-7358: Exploitable heap overflow vulnerability exists in the DXF-parsing functionality.

CVE-2019-7359: Exploitable heap overflow vulnerability exists in the AcCellMargin handling code.

CVE-2019-7360: Exploitable use-after-free vulnerability exists in the DXF-parsing functionality.

CVE-2019-7361: Insecure deserialization of .actm file can lead to execution of arbitrary code.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 14/02/2019

Description: Initial Release