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Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2019-0001
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® AutoCAD
Impact: Deserialization of Untrusted Data, Heap Overflow, Use After Free
Severity: High
Original Publish: 14/02/2019
Last Revised: 14/02/2019
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Multiple Autodesk products have been affected by heap overflow, use-after-free and deserialization vulnerabilities.
The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:
CVE-2019-7358: An attacker may convince a victim to open a malicious DXF file that may cause a heap overflow which may result in code execution.
CVE-2019-7359: An attacker may convince a victim to open a malicious DXF file with too many cell margins populating an AcCellMargin object and may cause a heap overflow which may result in code execution.
CVE-2019-7360: An attacker may convince a victim to open a malicious DXF file that may trigger a use-after-free vulnerability which may result in code execution.
CVE-2019-7361: An attacker may convince a victim to open a malicious action micro (.actm) file that has serialized data, which may trigger a code execution.
Item: Autodesk Advance Steel
Impacted Versions: 2018
Mitigated Versions: 2018
Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD
Impacted Versions: 2018
Mitigated Versions: 2018
Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Architecture
Impacted Versions: 2018
Mitigated Versions: 2018
Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Electrical
Impacted Versions: 2018
Mitigated Versions: 2018
Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Map 3D
Impacted Versions: 2018
Mitigated Versions: 2018
Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical
Impacted Versions: 2018
Mitigated Versions: 2018
Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD MEP
Impacted Versions: 2018
Mitigated Versions: 2018
Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD P&ID
Impacted Versions: 2018
Mitigated Versions: 2018
Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D
Impacted Versions: 2018
Mitigated Versions: 2018
Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD LT
Impacted Versions: 2018
Mitigated Versions: 2018
Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network
Item: Autodesk Civil 3D
Impacted Versions: 2018
Mitigated Versions: 2018
Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network
*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.
Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products obtain and apply the latest Security Patch for their products via the Autodesk download center.
We would like to thank Cory Duplantis from Cisco Talos (http://talosintelligence.com/vulnerability-reports/) for reporting CVE-2019-7358, CVE-2019-7359, and CVE-2019-7360.We would like to thank Tim Carrington from MWR Infosecurity for reporting CVE-2019-7361.
The following CVE’s have been reserved as a result of the remediation activities. Details regarding each CVE are available here: https://cve.mitre.org
CVE-2019-7358: Exploitable heap overflow vulnerability exists in the DXF-parsing functionality.
CVE-2019-7359: Exploitable heap overflow vulnerability exists in the AcCellMargin handling code.
CVE-2019-7360: Exploitable use-after-free vulnerability exists in the DXF-parsing functionality.
CVE-2019-7361: Insecure deserialization of .actm file can lead to execution of arbitrary code.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 14/02/2019
Description: Initial Release
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