Autodesk Trust Center

Security advisory

Advisories are used to communicate information related to vulnerabilities identified with Autodesk® products and services. This includes any fixes or workarounds that are applicable to the affected product.

Vulnerabilities in the Autodesk® AutoCAD Products

Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2019-0001

Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® AutoCAD

Impact: Deserialization of Untrusted Data, Heap Overflow, Use After Free

Severity: High

Original Publish: 14/02/2019

Last Revised: 14/02/2019

Severity CVSS Score Impact
Low 0.1 - 3.9 A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
Medium 4.0 - 6.9 A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
High 7.0 - 8.9 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
Critical 9.0 - 10 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.

Summary

Multiple Autodesk products have been affected by heap overflow, use-after-free and deserialization vulnerabilities.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

  1. CVE-2019-7358: An attacker may convince a victim to open a malicious DXF file that may cause a heap overflow which may result in code execution.

  2. CVE-2019-7359: An attacker may convince a victim to open a malicious DXF file with too many cell margins populating an AcCellMargin object and may cause a heap overflow which may result in code execution.

  3. CVE-2019-7360: An attacker may convince a victim to open a malicious DXF file that may trigger a use-after-free vulnerability which may result in code execution.

  4. CVE-2019-7361: An attacker may convince a victim to open a malicious action micro (.actm) file that has serialized data, which may trigger a code execution.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2018

Mitigated Versions: 2018

Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network

 

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD

Impacted Versions: 2018

Mitigated Versions: 2018

Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network

 

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Architecture

Impacted Versions: 2018

Mitigated Versions: 2018

Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network

 

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Electrical

Impacted Versions: 2018

Mitigated Versions: 2018

Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network

 

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Map 3D

Impacted Versions: 2018

Mitigated Versions: 2018

Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network

 

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical

Impacted Versions: 2018

Mitigated Versions: 2018

Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network

 

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD MEP

Impacted Versions: 2018

Mitigated Versions: 2018

Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network

 

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD P&ID

Impacted Versions: 2018

Mitigated Versions: 2018

Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network

 

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D

Impacted Versions: 2018

Mitigated Versions: 2018

Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network

 

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD LT

Impacted Versions: 2018

Mitigated Versions: 2018

Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network

 

Item: Autodesk Civil 3D

Impacted Versions: 2018

Mitigated Versions: 2018

Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products obtain and apply the latest Security Patch for their products via the Autodesk download center.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank Cory Duplantis from Cisco Talos (http://talosintelligence.com/vulnerability-reports/) for reporting CVE-2019-7358, CVE-2019-7359, and CVE-2019-7360.We would like to thank Tim Carrington from MWR Infosecurity for reporting CVE-2019-7361.

Related Information

The following CVE’s have been reserved as a result of the remediation activities. Details regarding each CVE are available here: https://cve.mitre.org

  • CVE-2019-7358: Exploitable heap overflow vulnerability exists in the DXF-parsing functionality.

  • CVE-2019-7359: Exploitable heap overflow vulnerability exists in the AcCellMargin handling code.

  • CVE-2019-7360: Exploitable use-after-free vulnerability exists in the DXF-parsing functionality.

  • CVE-2019-7361: Insecure deserialization of .actm file can lead to execution of arbitrary code.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 14/02/2019

Description: Initial Release

Disclaimer

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