Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2024-0011
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk Maya
Impact: Code Execution
Severity: Medium
Original Publish: 6/17/2024
Last Revised: 6/17/2024
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
A Python-based exploit has been identified in Autodesk Maya and a free plugin is available in the Autodesk App Store to help detect and resolve potential issues caused by this malicious code. Exploitation of this vulnerability could lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices.
The third-party exploit can corrupt Maya software installation, Maya scene files, and userSetup mel/python files.
Item: Autodesk Maya
Impacted Versions: 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022
Mitigated Versions: 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022
Update Source:
Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products obtain and apply the latest Security Tools for Autodesk Maya via the Autodesk App Store. Customers who are using impacted product versions should reinstall the software to apply the latest Hotfixes. Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.
More information on the known exploit can be found on the Autodesk Knowledge Network.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 6/17/2024
Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory
