Summary

A Python-based exploit has been identified in Autodesk Maya and a free plugin is available in the Autodesk App Store to help detect and resolve potential issues caused by this malicious code. Exploitation of this vulnerability could lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices.

Description

The third-party exploit can corrupt Maya software installation, Maya scene files, and userSetup mel/python files.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk Maya

Impacted Versions: 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022

Mitigated Versions: 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022

Update Source:

Autodesk App Store

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products obtain and apply the latest Security Tools for Autodesk Maya via the Autodesk App Store. Customers who are using impacted product versions should reinstall the software to apply the latest Hotfixes. Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Related Information

More information on the known exploit can be found on the Autodesk Knowledge Network.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 6/17/2024

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory