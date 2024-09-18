Autodesk Trust Center

Security advisory

Advisories are used to communicate information related to vulnerabilities identified with Autodesk® products and services. This includes any fixes or workarounds that are applicable to the affected product.

Python-based exploit in Autodesk Maya software

Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2024-0011

Product, Service, Component: Autodesk Maya

Impact: Code Execution

Severity: Medium

Original Publish: 6/17/2024

Last Revised: 6/17/2024

Severity CVSS Score Impact
Low 0.1 - 3.9 A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
Medium 4.0 - 6.9 A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
High 7.0 - 8.9 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
Critical 9.0 - 10 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.

Summary

A Python-based exploit has been identified in Autodesk Maya and a free plugin is available in the Autodesk App Store to help detect and resolve potential issues caused by this malicious code. Exploitation of this vulnerability could lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices.

Description

The third-party exploit can corrupt Maya software installation, Maya scene files, and userSetup mel/python files.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk Maya

Impacted Versions: 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022

Mitigated Versions: 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022

Update Source:

Autodesk App Store

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products obtain and apply the latest Security Tools for Autodesk Maya via the Autodesk App Store. Customers who are using impacted product versions should reinstall the software to apply the latest Hotfixes. Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Related Information

More information on the known exploit can be found on the Autodesk Knowledge Network.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 6/17/2024

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Disclaimer

