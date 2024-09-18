How to buy
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0006
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® InfraWorks®
Impact: Resource Injection
Severity: High
Original Publish: 4/17/2023
Last Revised: 4/17/2023
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Applications and services utilizing Autodesk InfraWorks have been affected by a use-after-free vulnerability. The exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to code execution. Hotfixes are available in theAutodesk Access or the Accounts Portal to help resolve these vulnerabilities.
The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:
CVE-2023-25005 - A maliciously crafted DLL file can be forced to read beyond allocated boundaries in Autodesk InfraWorks 2023, and 2021 when parsing the DLL files could lead to a resource injection vulnerability.
Item: Autodesk® InfraWorks®
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1 Hotfix 1, 2021.2 Hotfix 9
Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
*Note: Product list table contents are subject to change.
Autodesk strongly recommends that users of the affected products download and install the security hotfix referenced above via the Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. Customers who are using impacted product versions should then reinstall the software to apply the latest hotfixes.
Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.
We would like to thank the following researchers for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:
xdanes09 for reporting CVE-2023-25005
More information on related security advisories can be found on the Autodesk Trust Center.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 4/17/2023
Description: Initial Release of Security advisory
