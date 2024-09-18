Summary

Autodesk Revit is affected by multiple vulnerabilities listed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities can lead to code execution. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities requires user interaction.

Description

The details of the vulnerability are as follows:

CVE-2025-1273: A maliciously crafted PDF file, when linked or imported into Autodesk applications, can force a Heap-Based Overflow vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2025-1656: A maliciously crafted PDF file, when linked or imported into Autodesk applications, can force a Heap-Based Overflow vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2025-1277: A maliciously crafted PDF file, when parsed through Autodesk applications, can force a Memory Corruption vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk Revit

Impacted Versions: 2025, 2024

Mitigated Versions: 2025.4.1, 2024.3.2

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD, Autodesk AutoCAD LT, Autodesk AutoCAD Architecture, Autodesk AutoCAD Electrical, Autodesk AutoCAD Map 3D, Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical, Autodesk AutoCAD MEP, Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D, Autodesk Civil 3D, Autodesk Advance Steel**

Impacted Versions: 2025, 2024, 2023

Mitigated Versions: 2025.1.3, 2024.1.8, 2023.1.8

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list subject to change.

**Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that users of the affected products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. As a general best practice, we also recommend that users only open files from trusted sources.

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:

Francis Provencher {PRL} for reporting CVE-2025-1277.

jony_juice for reporting CVE-2025-1273 and CVE-2025-1656.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 04/15/2025

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 04/24/2025

Description: Updated Affected Products

Revision: 1.2

Date: 04/25/2025

Description: Updated Affected Products

Revision: 1.3

Date: 09/09/2025

Description: Updated Affected Products

Revision: 1.4

Date: 09/18/2025

Description: Updated Affected Products

Revision: 1.5

Date: 09/25/2025

Description: Updated Affected Products