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Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2025-0003
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk Revit, Autodesk AutoCAD and certain specialized toolsets, Advance Steel and Civil 3D
Impact: Memory Corruption, Heap-Based Overflow
Severity: High
Original Publish: 04/15/2025
Last Revised: 09/25/2025
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Autodesk Revit is affected by multiple vulnerabilities listed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities can lead to code execution. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities requires user interaction.
The details of the vulnerability are as follows:
CVE-2025-1273: A maliciously crafted PDF file, when linked or imported into Autodesk applications, can force a Heap-Based Overflow vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.
CVE-2025-1656: A maliciously crafted PDF file, when linked or imported into Autodesk applications, can force a Heap-Based Overflow vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.
CVE-2025-1277: A maliciously crafted PDF file, when parsed through Autodesk applications, can force a Memory Corruption vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.
Item: Autodesk Revit
Impacted Versions: 2025, 2024
Mitigated Versions: 2025.4.1, 2024.3.2
Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD, Autodesk AutoCAD LT, Autodesk AutoCAD Architecture, Autodesk AutoCAD Electrical, Autodesk AutoCAD Map 3D, Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical, Autodesk AutoCAD MEP, Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D, Autodesk Civil 3D, Autodesk Advance Steel**
Impacted Versions: 2025, 2024, 2023
Mitigated Versions: 2025.1.3, 2024.1.8, 2023.1.8
Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
*Note: Product list subject to change.
**Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.
Autodesk highly recommends that users of the affected products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. As a general best practice, we also recommend that users only open files from trusted sources.
We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:
Francis Provencher {PRL} for reporting CVE-2025-1277.
jony_juice for reporting CVE-2025-1273 and CVE-2025-1656.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 04/15/2025
Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory
Revision: 1.1
Date: 04/24/2025
Description: Updated Affected Products
Revision: 1.2
Date: 04/25/2025
Description: Updated Affected Products
Revision: 1.3
Date: 09/09/2025
Description: Updated Affected Products
Revision: 1.4
Date: 09/18/2025
Description: Updated Affected Products
Revision: 1.5
Date: 09/25/2025
Description: Updated Affected Products
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