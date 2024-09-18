How to buy
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0017
Product, Service, Component:expat/libcurl
Impact: Out-of-bound Read, User-After-Free, NULL Pointer Dereference, Integer Overflow or Wraparound, Exposure of Resource to Wrong Sphere, Improper Encoding or Escaping of Output, Uncontrolled Resource Consumption
Severity: High
Original Publish: 7/28/2022
Last Revised:10/12/2022
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Autodesk products leveraging internal components, Autodesk Material Management, and those implicitly importing vulnerable versions expat and libcurl may be impacted by Out-of-bound Read, User-After-Free, NULL Pointer Dereference, Integer Overflow or Wraparound, Exposure of Resource to Wrong Sphere, Improper Encoding or Escaping of Output, and Uncontrolled Resource Consumption vulnerabilities.
The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:
Vulnerable Library: Expat
CVEs:
Vulnerable Library: Curl
CVEs:
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD®
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® LT
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6
Update Source:Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD® Mac
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1, 2022.2.2, 2021.2.2, 2020.3.2
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD® LT for Mac
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1, 2022.2.2, 2021.2.2, 2020.3.2
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Architecture
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Electrical
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Plant 3D
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1, 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.2***
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Mechanical
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® MEP
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® Civil 3D®
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® Advance Steel
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Inventor®
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1, 2022.3.1, 2021.4.2, 2020.5.2
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: 3dsMAX ®
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions**: 2023.2,2022.3.6,2021.3.12,2020.3.7
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Revit® Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.7, 2020.2.9
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Navisworks®
Impacted Versions: 2020
Mitigated Versions**: 2020.5
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk Fusion™
Impacted Versions: Version before 2.0.13168
Mitigated Versions**: 2.0.13168
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: ReCap Photo®
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1 Hotfix, 2022.2.1 Hotfix, 2021.2.1 Hotfix, 2020.3.1 Hotfix
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Infrastructure Parts Editor
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions**: 2022.0.2, 2021.0.2, 2020.0.3
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Infraworks®
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions**: 2022.1.6 Hotfix 6, 2021.2 Hotfix 8, 2020.2 Hotfix 8
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.
** Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.
***Note: Users of Autodesk AutoCAD Plant3D need to install both the AutoCAD AND the Plant 3D Updates.
Autodesk strongly recommends that customers using the affected products listed above should apply the available hotfix via the Autodesk Desktop App or theAccounts Portal.
Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk forum for more information about previous version support.
We would like to thank the following for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:
Michael DePlante (@izobashi) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2022-33882
Revision: 1.0
Date: 7/28/2022
Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory
Revision: 1.1
Date: 8/9/2022
Description: Product Table Updated for Infrastructure Parts Editor 2022-2020, and Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D
Revision: 1.2
Date: 9/7/2022
Description: Product Table Updated for Infraworks 2022-2020
Revision: 1.3
Date: 10/6/2022
Description: Product Table Updated for AutoCAD products 2022-2020
Revision: 1.4
Date: 10/12/2022
Description: Product Table Updated for 3ds Max 2022-2020
