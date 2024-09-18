Summary

Autodesk products leveraging internal components, Autodesk Material Management, and those implicitly importing vulnerable versions expat and libcurl may be impacted by Out-of-bound Read, User-After-Free, NULL Pointer Dereference, Integer Overflow or Wraparound, Exposure of Resource to Wrong Sphere, Improper Encoding or Escaping of Output, and Uncontrolled Resource Consumption vulnerabilities.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

Vulnerable Library: Expat

Vulnerable Library: Curl

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD®

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® LT

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source:Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Mac

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1, 2022.2.2, 2021.2.2, 2020.3.2

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® LT for Mac

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1, 2022.2.2, 2021.2.2, 2020.3.2

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Architecture

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Electrical

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Plant 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1, 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.2***

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Mechanical

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® MEP

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Civil 3D®

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Inventor®

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1, 2022.3.1, 2021.4.2, 2020.5.2

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: 3dsMAX ®

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.2,2022.3.6,2021.3.12,2020.3.7

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Revit® Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.7, 2020.2.9

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Navisworks®

Impacted Versions: 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2020.5

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk Fusion™

Impacted Versions: Version before 2.0.13168

Mitigated Versions**: 2.0.13168

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: ReCap Photo®

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1 Hotfix, 2022.2.1 Hotfix, 2021.2.1 Hotfix, 2020.3.1 Hotfix

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Infrastructure Parts Editor

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2022.0.2, 2021.0.2, 2020.0.3

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Infraworks®

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2022.1.6 Hotfix 6, 2021.2 Hotfix 8, 2020.2 Hotfix 8

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

** Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

***Note: Users of Autodesk AutoCAD Plant3D need to install both the AutoCAD AND the Plant 3D Updates.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that customers using the affected products listed above should apply the available hotfix via the Autodesk Desktop App or theAccounts Portal.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk forum for more information about previous version support.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

Michael DePlante (@izobashi) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2022-33882

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 7/28/2022

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 8/9/2022

Description: Product Table Updated for Infrastructure Parts Editor 2022-2020, and Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D

Revision: 1.2

Date: 9/7/2022

Description: Product Table Updated for Infraworks 2022-2020

Revision: 1.3

Date: 10/6/2022

Description: Product Table Updated for AutoCAD products 2022-2020

Revision: 1.4

Date: 10/12/2022

Description: Product Table Updated for 3ds Max 2022-2020