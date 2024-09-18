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Product, Service, Component: Microsoft Windows OS
Impact: Limited Autodesk product outages
Original Publish: 7/19/24
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
On July 18th, a worldwide outage of Microsoft Windows computers was caused by an update from CrowdStrike for its Falcon Sensor product which is used for endpoint protection. Per CrowdStrike, this outage is not a cyberattack.
The Autodesk team was made aware of this outage at 9:31pm PDT. There has been minimal impact to Autodesk product and service availability:
Autodesk identity services experienced a service disruption from 9:31 pm – 10:58 pm PDT on July 18th and have been recovered.
Assemble trial site experienced an outage from 5:42 am PDT – 9:19am PDT on July 19th and is now operational. The paid product site was not impacted.
The CrowdStrike Falcon Sensor software update caused devices running Microsoft Windows to crash and experience a blue screen error because of the way it interacts with the Windows system.
Please check the Autodesk Health Dashboard for service availability updates and information. If you are experiencing an Autodesk service interruption, please contact Autodesk Customer Support.
CrowdStrike has issued a public statement with recommended actions for their customers.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 7/19/2024
Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory
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