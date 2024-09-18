Summary

On July 18th, a worldwide outage of Microsoft Windows computers was caused by an update from CrowdStrike for its Falcon Sensor product which is used for endpoint protection. Per CrowdStrike, this outage is not a cyberattack.

The Autodesk team was made aware of this outage at 9:31pm PDT. There has been minimal impact to Autodesk product and service availability:

Autodesk identity services experienced a service disruption from 9:31 pm – 10:58 pm PDT on July 18th and have been recovered.

Assemble trial site experienced an outage from 5:42 am PDT – 9:19am PDT on July 19th and is now operational. The paid product site was not impacted.

Description

The CrowdStrike Falcon Sensor software update caused devices running Microsoft Windows to crash and experience a blue screen error because of the way it interacts with the Windows system.

Recommendations

Please check the Autodesk Health Dashboard for service availability updates and information. If you are experiencing an Autodesk service interruption, please contact Autodesk Customer Support.

CrowdStrike has issued a public statement with recommended actions for their customers.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 7/19/2024

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory