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Product, Service, Component: Microsoft SharePoint
Impact: No impact
Original Publish: 07/21/2025
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Autodesk is aware of a recently disclosed Zero-Day vulnerability found in Microsoft SharePoint Server software. Following a thorough investigation, it has been confirmed that Autodesk does not use the affected versions of SharePoint and there is no impact on our systems.
On July 19, 2025, Microsoft released an advisory regarding a critical vulnerability known as “Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability”, or CVE-2025-53770. According to Microsoft's statement, this vulnerability specifically targets on-premises SharePoint servers and does not impact SharePoint Online.
Autodesk conducted a comprehensive investigation while actively monitoring the situation and coordinating with the broader security community to assess any potential impact on our systems. At this time, there is no indication that Autodesk systems have been compromised, as Autodesk does not use the affected versions of SharePoint.
For more information, please refer to the Microsoft advisory page.
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