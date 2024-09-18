Summary

Autodesk is aware of a recently disclosed Zero-Day vulnerability found in Microsoft SharePoint Server software. Following a thorough investigation, it has been confirmed that Autodesk does not use the affected versions of SharePoint and there is no impact on our systems.

Description

On July 19, 2025, Microsoft released an advisory regarding a critical vulnerability known as “Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability”, or CVE-2025-53770. According to Microsoft's statement, this vulnerability specifically targets on-premises SharePoint servers and does not impact SharePoint Online.

Autodesk conducted a comprehensive investigation while actively monitoring the situation and coordinating with the broader security community to assess any potential impact on our systems. At this time, there is no indication that Autodesk systems have been compromised, as Autodesk does not use the affected versions of SharePoint.

For more information, please refer to the Microsoft advisory page.