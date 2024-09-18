Summary

Applications and services utilizing the Autodesk installer have been affected by a Privilege Escalation vulnerability.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2023-27908 - A maliciously crafted DLL file can be forced to write beyond allocated boundaries in the Autodesk installer when parsing the DLL files and could lead to a Privilege Escalation vulnerability.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk® Installer

Impacted Versions: 1.29.0.90 or later,included with 2023 and 2024 product installs

Mitigated Versions: 1.39.0.216

Update Source: direct download

*Note: Product list table contents are subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that users of the Autodesk Installer download and install the security hotfix referenced above via direct download.

Customers do not need to uninstall or reinstall their products. Customers should update existing deployment images with the latest installer or install the latest installer prior to running an impacted version.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

Filip Dragovi\xc4\x87 working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2023-27906

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 4/25/2023

Description: Initial Release of Security advisory