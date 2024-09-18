How to buy
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0010
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® Installer
Impact: Privilege Escalation
Severity: High
Original Publish: 4/25/2023
Last Revised: 4/25/2023
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Applications and services utilizing the Autodesk installer have been affected by a Privilege Escalation vulnerability.
The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:
CVE-2023-27908 - A maliciously crafted DLL file can be forced to write beyond allocated boundaries in the Autodesk installer when parsing the DLL files and could lead to a Privilege Escalation vulnerability.
Item: Autodesk® Installer
Impacted Versions: 1.29.0.90 or later,included with 2023 and 2024 product installs
Mitigated Versions: 1.39.0.216
Update Source: direct download
*Note: Product list table contents are subject to change.
Autodesk strongly recommends that users of the Autodesk Installer download and install the security hotfix referenced above via direct download.
Customers do not need to uninstall or reinstall their products. Customers should update existing deployment images with the latest installer or install the latest installer prior to running an impacted version.
We would like to thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:
Filip Dragovi\xc4\x87 working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2023-27906
Revision: 1.0
Date: 4/25/2023
Description: Initial Release of Security advisory
