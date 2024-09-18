Autodesk Trust Center

Security advisory

Advisories are used to communicate information related to vulnerabilities identified with Autodesk® products and services. This includes any fixes or workarounds that are applicable to the affected product.

Privilege Escalation Vulnerability in the Autodesk® Installer Software

Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0010

Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® Installer

Impact: Privilege Escalation

Severity: High

Original Publish: 4/25/2023

Last Revised: 4/25/2023

Severity CVSS Score Impact
Low 0.1 - 3.9 A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
Medium 4.0 - 6.9 A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
High 7.0 - 8.9 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
Critical 9.0 - 10 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.

Summary

Applications and services utilizing the Autodesk installer have been affected by a Privilege Escalation vulnerability.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

  1. CVE-2023-27908 - A maliciously crafted DLL file can be forced to write beyond allocated boundaries in the Autodesk installer when parsing the DLL files and could lead to a Privilege Escalation vulnerability.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk® Installer

Impacted Versions: 1.29.0.90 or later,included with 2023 and 2024 product installs

Mitigated Versions: 1.39.0.216

Update Source: direct download

 

*Note: Product list table contents are subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that users of the Autodesk Installer download and install the security hotfix referenced above via direct download.

 

Customers do not need to uninstall or reinstall their products. Customers should update existing deployment images with the latest installer or install the latest installer prior to running an impacted version.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

  • Filip Dragovi\xc4\x87 working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2023-27906

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 4/25/2023

Description: Initial Release of Security advisory

Disclaimer

INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” IN CONNECTION WITH AUTODESK PRODUCTS. AUTODESK AND/OR ITS RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS AND LICENSORS AND ITS AND THEIR DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS AND REPRESENTATIVES MAKE NO REPRESENTATIONS ABOUT THE SITE, ANY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES CONTAINED ON THE SITE OR THE SUITABILITY OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE MATERIALS, INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS PUBLISHED ON THIS SITE FOR ANY PURPOSE. THE SITE, ANY PRODUCTS OR SERVICES (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, THIRD PARTY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES) OBTAINED THROUGH THE SITE, AND ALL SUCH INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS ARE PROVIDED FOR YOUR USE AT YOUR OWN RISK AND &quot;AS IS&quot; WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND. AUTODESK AND/OR ITS RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS AND LICENSORS HEREBY DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS WITH REGARD TO THIS SITE, SUCH PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AND SUCH INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS, INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, TITLE, AND NON-INFRINGEMENT.

 