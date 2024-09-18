Summary

Applications and services utilizing Autodesk Civil 3D have been affected by an SQLite vulnerability.

Description

Library: Agent (Libcurl & openSSL)

CVEs:

Affected Products

Item: AutodeskCivil3D

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2024.0.1, 2023.2.3, 2022.2.4, 2021.3.5

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list table contents are subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that users of the impacted versions of Autodesk Civil 3D download and install the security hotfix referenced above via the Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit theAutodesk forumfor more information about previous version support.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 6/20/2023

Description: Initial Release of Security advisory