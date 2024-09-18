Summary

Applications and services utilizing the Autodesk Desktop Connector have been affected by a privilege escalation vulnerability.

Description

The details of the vulnerability are as follows:

CVE-2023-29069 - A maliciously crafted DLL file can be forced to install onto a non-default location, and attacker can overwrite parts of the product with malicious DLLs. These files may then have elevated privileges leading to a Privilege Escalation vulnerability.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk®Desktop Connector

Impacted Versions: 16.2.1 and Prior

Mitigated Versions: 16.3

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that users of Autodesk Desktop Connector download and install the security hotfix referenced above via Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

wdormann for reporting CVE-2023-29069

Related Information

More information on related security advisories can be found on the Autodesk Trust Center.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 6/12/2023

Description: Initial Release of Security advisory