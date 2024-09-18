How to buy
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0013
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk Desktop Connector
Impact:Privilege Escalation
Severity:High
Original Publish:6/19/2023
Last Revised:6/19/2023
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Applications and services utilizing the Autodesk Desktop Connector have been affected by a privilege escalation vulnerability.
The details of the vulnerability are as follows:
CVE-2023-29069 - A maliciously crafted DLL file can be forced to install onto a non-default location, and attacker can overwrite parts of the product with malicious DLLs. These files may then have elevated privileges leading to a Privilege Escalation vulnerability.
Item: Autodesk®Desktop Connector
Impacted Versions: 16.2.1 and Prior
Mitigated Versions: 16.3
Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.
Autodesk strongly recommends that users of Autodesk Desktop Connector download and install the security hotfix referenced above via Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal.
Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.
We would like to thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:
wdormann for reporting CVE-2023-29069
More information on related security advisories can be found on the Autodesk Trust Center.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 6/12/2023
Description: Initial Release of Security advisory
