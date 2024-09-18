Autodesk Trust Center

Security advisory

Advisories are used to communicate information related to vulnerabilities identified with Autodesk® products and services. This includes any fixes or workarounds that are applicable to the affected product.

DWF Vulnerability in Autodesk AutoCAD Desktop Software

Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2024-0014

Product, Service, Component: Autodesk AutoCAD, Advance Steel and Civil 3D

Impact: Out-of-Bounds Write

Severity: High

Original Publish: 8/19/2024

Last Revised: 8/19/2024

Severity CVSS Score Impact
Low 0.1 - 3.9 A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
Medium 4.0 - 6.9 A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
High 7.0 - 8.9 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
Critical 9.0 - 10 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.

Summary

Autodesk AutoCAD and certain AutoCAD-based products are affected by an Out-of-Bounds Write vulnerability. Exploitation of this vulnerability may lead to code execution. Please note, this advisory applies to Windows versions of the affected products and other platforms are not impacted. Exploitation of this vulnerability requires user interaction.

Description

The details of the vulnerability are as follows:

  1. CVE-2024-7305: A maliciously crafted DWF file, when parsed in AdDwfPdk.dll through Autodesk AutoCAD 2025, can force an Out-of-Bounds Write. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

*Note: Fixes Applied to Autodesk Traffic Simulation

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD

Impacted Versions: 2025

Mitigated Versions: 2025.1

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Architecture

Impacted Versions: 2025

Mitigated Versions: 2025.1**

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Electrical

Impacted Versions: 2025

Mitigated Versions: 2025.1**

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical

Impacted Versions: 2025

Mitigated Versions: 2025.1**

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD MEP

Impacted Versions: 2025

Mitigated Versions: 2025.1**

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D

Impacted Versions: 2025

Mitigated Versions: 2025.1**

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk Civil 3D

Impacted Versions: 2025

Mitigated Versions: 2025.1**

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2025

Mitigated Versions: 2025.1**

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD LT

Impacted Versions: 2025

Mitigated Versions: 2025.1

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

 

Item: DWG TrueView

Impacted Versions: 2025

Mitigated Versions: 2025.1

Update Source:

Free Autodesk Viewer

 

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

 

**Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install the product update(s) listed above. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products install the latest updates, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. As a general best practice, we also recommend that customers open files from trusted sources**.**

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

  • Vladislav Berghici working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2024-7305.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 8/19/2024

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Disclaimer

INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” IN CONNECTION WITH AUTODESK PRODUCTS. AUTODESK AND/OR ITS RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS AND LICENSORS AND ITS AND THEIR DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS AND REPRESENTATIVES MAKE NO REPRESENTATIONS ABOUT THE SITE, ANY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES CONTAINED ON THE SITE OR THE SUITABILITY OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE MATERIALS, INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS PUBLISHED ON THIS SITE FOR ANY PURPOSE. THE SITE, ANY PRODUCTS OR SERVICES (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, THIRD PARTY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES) OBTAINED THROUGH THE SITE, AND ALL SUCH INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS ARE PROVIDED FOR YOUR USE AT YOUR OWN RISK AND &quot;AS IS&quot; WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND. AUTODESK AND/OR ITS RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS AND LICENSORS HEREBY DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS WITH REGARD TO THIS SITE, SUCH PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AND SUCH INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS, INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, TITLE, AND NON-INFRINGEMENT.

 