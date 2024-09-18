Summary

Autodesk AutoCAD and certain AutoCAD-based products are affected by an Out-of-Bounds Write vulnerability. Exploitation of this vulnerability may lead to code execution. Please note, this advisory applies to Windows versions of the affected products and other platforms are not impacted. Exploitation of this vulnerability requires user interaction.

Description

The details of the vulnerability are as follows:

CVE-2024-7305: A maliciously crafted DWF file, when parsed in AdDwfPdk.dll through Autodesk AutoCAD 2025, can force an Out-of-Bounds Write. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

*Note: Fixes Applied to Autodesk Traffic Simulation

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD

Impacted Versions: 2025

Mitigated Versions: 2025.1

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Architecture

Impacted Versions: 2025

Mitigated Versions: 2025.1**

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Electrical

Impacted Versions: 2025

Mitigated Versions: 2025.1**

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical

Impacted Versions: 2025

Mitigated Versions: 2025.1**

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD MEP

Impacted Versions: 2025

Mitigated Versions: 2025.1**

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D

Impacted Versions: 2025

Mitigated Versions: 2025.1**

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk Civil 3D

Impacted Versions: 2025

Mitigated Versions: 2025.1**

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2025

Mitigated Versions: 2025.1**

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD LT

Impacted Versions: 2025

Mitigated Versions: 2025.1

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: DWG TrueView

Impacted Versions: 2025

Mitigated Versions: 2025.1

Update Source:

Free Autodesk Viewer

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

**Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install the product update(s) listed above. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products install the latest updates, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. As a general best practice, we also recommend that customers open files from trusted sources**.**

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

Vladislav Berghici working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2024-7305.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 8/19/2024

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory