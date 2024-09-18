How to buy
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2024-0014
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk AutoCAD, Advance Steel and Civil 3D
Impact: Out-of-Bounds Write
Severity: High
Original Publish: 8/19/2024
Last Revised: 8/19/2024
Autodesk AutoCAD and certain AutoCAD-based products are affected by an Out-of-Bounds Write vulnerability. Exploitation of this vulnerability may lead to code execution. Please note, this advisory applies to Windows versions of the affected products and other platforms are not impacted. Exploitation of this vulnerability requires user interaction.
The details of the vulnerability are as follows:
CVE-2024-7305: A maliciously crafted DWF file, when parsed in AdDwfPdk.dll through Autodesk AutoCAD 2025, can force an Out-of-Bounds Write. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.
*Note: Fixes Applied to Autodesk Traffic Simulation
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD
Impacted Versions: 2025
Mitigated Versions: 2025.1
Update Source:
Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Architecture
Impacted Versions: 2025
Mitigated Versions: 2025.1**
Update Source:
Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Electrical
Impacted Versions: 2025
Mitigated Versions: 2025.1**
Update Source:
Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical
Impacted Versions: 2025
Mitigated Versions: 2025.1**
Update Source:
Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD MEP
Impacted Versions: 2025
Mitigated Versions: 2025.1**
Update Source:
Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D
Impacted Versions: 2025
Mitigated Versions: 2025.1**
Update Source:
Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk Civil 3D
Impacted Versions: 2025
Mitigated Versions: 2025.1**
Update Source:
Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk Advance Steel
Impacted Versions: 2025
Mitigated Versions: 2025.1**
Update Source:
Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD LT
Impacted Versions: 2025
Mitigated Versions: 2025.1
Update Source:
Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: DWG TrueView
Impacted Versions: 2025
Mitigated Versions: 2025.1
Update Source:
*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.
**Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install the product update(s) listed above. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.
Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products install the latest updates, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. As a general best practice, we also recommend that customers open files from trusted sources**.**
We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:
Vladislav Berghici working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2024-7305.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 8/19/2024
Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory
