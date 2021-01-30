We have selected industry standard attestations and certifications for our products: SOC 2 attestation, SOC 3 3-month, SOC 3 12-month, ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, and ISO 27701 certifications.

Attestations and certifications associated with products and services are available below. To read the full Autodesk SOC 2 audit report or to inquire further about the compliance status of a product listed below, please contact us.

Autodesk has completed a Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange (TISAX) assessment. The result is exclusively retrievable over the ENX Portal. All global sites interacting with the Automotive Industry are TISAX certified. The TISAX Assessments are conducted by accredited auditors who demonstrate their qualification at regular intervals. TISAX and TISAX results are not intended for general public.

Spain’s Esquema Nacional de Seguridad (ENS) establishes security controls and standards that Spanish government agencies, public services, and their service providers must meet. Autodesk has completed a self-attestation to the requirements for the ENS Basic level.