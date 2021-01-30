How to buy
Autodesk implements security policies based on industry best practices and regularly conducts internal and external audits, attestations, and third-party security assessments.
We have selected industry standard attestations and certifications for our products: SOC 2 attestation, SOC 3 3-month, SOC 3 12-month, ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, and ISO 27701 certifications.
Attestations and certifications associated with products and services are available below. To read the full Autodesk SOC 2 audit report or to inquire further about the compliance status of a product listed below, please contact us.
Autodesk has completed a Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange (TISAX) assessment. The result is exclusively retrievable over the ENX Portal. All global sites interacting with the Automotive Industry are TISAX certified. The TISAX Assessments are conducted by accredited auditors who demonstrate their qualification at regular intervals. TISAX and TISAX results are not intended for general public.
Spain’s Esquema Nacional de Seguridad (ENS) establishes security controls and standards that Spanish government agencies, public services, and their service providers must meet. Autodesk has completed a self-attestation to the requirements for the ENS Basic level.
Autodesk TinkerCAD, our free web and mobile app for 3D design, electronics, and coding, is KidSAFE and Children’s Online Privacy and Protection Act (COPPA) certified. TinkerCAD has been independently reviewed, certified and listed by KidSAFE to meet certain standards of online safety and privacy.
We perform regular internal audits and risk assessments to monitor for changes in the environment, test our policies and procedures, and identify new and emerging risks.
We test our systems, infrastructure, products, and services to identify the exploitability of these assets and discover their vulnerabilities to better secure and protect our customers.
Below is a list of products audited for SOC 2, SOC 3, ISO 27000 Series, and UK Cybersecurity Essentials.
Autodesk Docs
Autodesk Build
Autodesk BIM Collaborate
Autodesk BIM Collaborate PRO
Autodesk Takeoff (US & Europe)
BIM 360 Docs
BIM 360 Build
BIM 360 Design
BIM 360 Model Coordination (US & Europe)
BIM 360 Plan
PlanGrid (US & Europe)
Building Connected Pro
Bid Board Pro
TradeTapp
Infraworks
Upchain
Innovyze
Stargate
Autodesk Forma (SOC 2 Type 1)
Autodesk Platform Services
Autodesk Fusion
Autodesk Fusion Manage (formerly Fusion Lifecycle)
Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid)
Network Licensing Reporting Manager (ISO 27001 Only)
We continue to meet our obligations when processing personal data, under the GDPR, which took full effect on May 25, 2018. Learn more about the measures we have taken to ensure our compliance with newer, stricter regulations
Select Middle East and Africa FAQs coming soon
Several U.S. states have enacted new or revised privacy laws including California and Virginia (as of January 1, 2023), Colorado and Connecticut (as of July 1, 2023), and Utah (as of December 31, 2023).
Review our North America FAQs.
Canada
The LGPD, which came into effect on September 18, 2020, sets forth rules for processing data relating to individuals in Brazil. Learn more about the measures we are taking to comply with the LGPD.
Selected other Latin America FAQs coming soon
China’s Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) came into effect on November 1, 2021. The PIPL creates new rules for processing information relating to individuals in China. Learn more about the measures we are taking to comply with the PIPL.
Review our Australia’s Privacy Act and Australian Privacy Principles FAQs
Review our Indonesia’s Data Protection Regulations (IDPR) FAQs
Review our India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) FAQs
Review our Korea’s Personal Information Protection Act (PIPA) FAQs
Help us protect our applications by reporting a security incident, bug, or vulnerability found within an Autodesk product or service.
Avoid software failure, increased exposure to malware, and associated risks by using Genuine Autodesk software. Visit Autodesk Genuine to learn more.