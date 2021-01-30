AUTODESK TRUST CENTER

Building secure, compliant products

We perform independent audits of Autodesk processes and security controls that are in place to help keep your data safe.

Compliant products, audit certified

Autodesk implements security policies based on industry best practices and regularly conducts internal and external audits, attestations, and third-party security assessments.

External audits, attestations, and certifications

We have selected industry standard attestations and certifications for our products: SOC 2 attestation, SOC 3 3-monthSOC 3 12-monthISO 27001ISO 27017ISO 27018, and  ISO 27701 certifications.

 

Attestations and certifications associated with products and services are available below. To read the full Autodesk SOC 2 audit report or to inquire further about the compliance status of a product listed below, please contact us.

 

Autodesk has completed a Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange (TISAX) assessment. The result is exclusively retrievable over the ENX Portal. All global sites interacting with the Automotive Industry are TISAX certified. The TISAX Assessments are conducted by accredited auditors who demonstrate their qualification at regular intervals. TISAX and TISAX results are not intended for general public.

 

Spain’s Esquema Nacional de Seguridad (ENS) establishes security controls and standards that Spanish government agencies, public services, and their service providers must meet. Autodesk has completed a self-attestation to the requirements for the ENS Basic level.

 

Autodesk TinkerCAD, our free web and mobile app for 3D design, electronics, and coding, is KidSAFE and Children’s Online Privacy and Protection Act (COPPA) certified. TinkerCAD has been independently reviewed, certified and listed by KidSAFE to meet certain standards of online safety and privacy.

 

Security & Risk Assessment and Penetration Testing

We perform regular internal audits and risk assessments to monitor for changes in the environment, test our policies and procedures, and identify new and emerging risks.

 

We test our systems, infrastructure, products, and services to identify the exploitability of these assets and discover their vulnerabilities to better secure and protect our customers.

 

Product Compliance Status

Below is a list of products audited for SOC 2, SOC 3, ISO 27000 Series, and UK Cybersecurity Essentials.

SOC 2 and SOC 3 Audited Products

Autodesk Docs

  • Document Management (US & Europe)
  • Issues (US & Europe)
  • Apps (US & Europe)
  • PlanGrid Services
  • Account Administration (US & Europe)
  • Locations (US & Europe)
  • Reports (US & Europe)
  • Document Data Service (US & Europe)
  • Microsoft Office File Access Service (US & Europe)
  • Data Connector (US & Europe)
  • Document Permission Service (US & Europe)
  • BIM 360 Markups Service (US & Europe)
  • BIM 360 ML API
  • ACC Share link

Autodesk Build

  • ACC PDF Export service (ACCPES Europe)
  • ACC Sheet Service (ACCSS Europe)
  • ACS Scheduling Service (Europe)
  • Cost Management (US & Europe)
  • Field Management
  • Insight (US & Europe)
  • Project Management (US & Europe)
  • Sheets
  • Schedule
  • ACC Autospecs

Autodesk BIM Collaborate

  • Model Coordination (US & Europe)
  • Design Collaboration (US & Europe)

Autodesk BIM Collaborate PRO

  • Revit Cloud Models (US & Europe)
  • Collaboration for AutoCAD Plant 3D (US & Europe)
  • Revit Cloud Model Upgrade

Autodesk Takeoff (US & Europe)

 

BIM 360 Docs

  • BIM 360 Document Management (US & Europe)
  • BIM 360 Issues (US & Europe)
  • BIM 360 Apps (US & Europe)
  • BIM 360 Account Administration (US & Europe)
  • BIM 360 Locations (US & Europe)
  • BIM 360 Reports (US & Europe)
  • BIM 360 Document Data Service (US & Europe)
  • BIM 360 Microsoft Office File Access Service (US & Europe)
  • BIM 360 Data Connector (US & Europe)

BIM 360 Build

  • BIM 360 Cost Management (US & Europe)
  • BIM 360 Field Management (US & Europe)
  • BIM 360 Insight (US & Europe)
  • BIM 360 Project Management (US & Europe))

BIM 360 Design

  • BIM 360 Design Collaboration (US & Europe)
  • Revit Cloud Models (US & Europe)
  • Collaboration for AutoCAD Plant 3D (US & Europe)
  • Revit Cloud Model Upgrade

BIM 360 Model Coordination (US & Europe)

BIM 360 Plan

PlanGrid (US & Europe)

Building Connected Pro

Bid Board Pro

TradeTapp

Infraworks

Upchain

Innovyze

  • Info360 Asset
  • Info360 Insight
  • Info360 Plant

Stargate

Autodesk Forma (SOC 2 Type 1)

 

Autodesk Platform Services

  • Activities (US and Europe)
  • ACE Services (US and Europe)  
  • ACM (US and Europe)
  • Autodesk Identity  
  • CloudOSv2 (US and Europe)
  • Comments  
  • CSEv2 (US and Europe)
  • Derivative Services (US and Europe)
  • Forge Content  
  • Forge Data  
  • Forge DM (US and Europe)
  • Forge Eventing Service L3
  • Forge Schema  
  • Forge Webhooks (US and Europe)
  • Forge Workflows  
  • Helium
  • Identity
    • Identity Business API
    • Authz & PingFederate
    • SCIM
    • ID Eventing
  • Notifications Service
  • OSS (US and Europe)  
  • Search 2.0 (US and Europe)
  • Translation Services  
  • WIPDM (US and Europe)  
  • Forge Data L2 File System(US and Europe)  
  • Forge Data Exchange(US and Europe)  
  • Forge API Management Locale(US and Europe) 

ISO 27001, 27017, 27018, 27701 Audited Products

Autodesk Docs

  • Document Management (US & Europe)
  • Issues (US & Europe)
  • Apps (US & Europe)
  • PlanGrid Services
  • Account Administration (US & Europe)
  • Locations (US & Europe)
  • Reports (US & Europe)
  • Document Data Service (US & Europe)
  • Microsoft Office File Access Service (US & Europe)
  • Data Connector (US & Europe)
  • Document Permission Service (US & Europe)
  • BIM 360 Markups Service (US & Europe)
  • BIM 360 ML API
  • ACC Share link

Autodesk Build

  • ACC PDF Export service (ACCPES Europe)
  • ACC Sheet Service (ACCSS Europe)
  • ACS Scheduling Service (Europe)
  • Cost Management (US & Europe)
  • Field Management
  • Insight (US & Europe)
  • Project Management (US & Europe)
  • Sheets
  • Schedule
  • ACC Autospecs

Autodesk BIM Collaborate

  • Model Coordination (US & Europe)
  • Design Collaboration (US & Europe)

Autodesk BIM Collaborate PRO

  • Revit Cloud Models (US & Europe)
  • Collaboration for AutoCAD Plant 3D (US & Europe)
  • Revit Cloud Model Upgrade

Autodesk Takeoff (US & Europe)

BIM 360 Docs

  • BIM 360 Document Management (US & Europe)
  • BIM 360 Issues (US & Europe)
  • BIM 360 Apps (US & Europe)
  • BIM 360 Account Administration (US & Europe)
  • BIM 360 Locations (US & Europe)
  • BIM 360 Reports (US & Europe)
  • BIM 360 Document Data Service (US & Europe)
  • BIM 360 Microsoft Office File Access Service (US & Europe)
  • BIM 360 Data Connector (US & Europe)

BIM 360 Build

  • BIM 360 Cost Management (US & Europe)
  • BIM 360 Field Management (US & Europe)
  • BIM 360 Insight (US & Europe)
  • BIM 360 Project Management (US & Europe))

BIM 360 Design

  • BIM 360 Design Collaboration (US & Europe)
  • Revit Cloud Models (US & Europe)
  • Collaboration for AutoCAD Plant 3D (US & Europe)
  • Revit Cloud Model Upgrade

BIM 360 Model Coordination (US & Europe)

BIM 360 Plan

PlanGrid (US & Europe)

Building Connected Pro

Bid Board Pro

TradeTapp

Infraworks

Upchain

Innovyze

  • Info360 Asset
  • Info360 Insight
  • Info360 Plant

Stargate

Autodesk Forma

Autodesk Platform Services

  • Activities (US and Europe)
  • ACE Services (US and Europe)  
  • ACM (US and Europe)
  • Autodesk Identity  
  • CloudOSv2 (US and Europe)
  • Comments  
  • CSEv2 (US and Europe)
  • Derivative Services (US and Europe)
  • Forge Content  
  • Forge Data  
  • Forge DM (US and Europe)
  • Forge Eventing Service L3
  • Forge Schema  
  • Forge Webhooks (US and Europe)
  • Forge Workflows  
  • Helium
  • Identity
    • Identity Business API
    • Authz & PingFederate
    • SCIM
    • ID Eventing
  • Notifications Service
  • OSS (US and Europe)  
  • Search 2.0 (US and Europe)
  • Translation Services  
  • WIPDM (US and Europe)  
  • Forge Data L2 File System(US and Europe)  
  • Forge Data Exchange(US and Europe)  
  • Forge API Management Locale(US and Europe)  

Autodesk Fusion

Autodesk Fusion Manage (formerly Fusion Lifecycle)

Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid)

Network Licensing Reporting Manager (ISO 27001 Only)

UK Cybersecurity Essential Audited Products

Autodesk Docs

  • Document Management (Europe)
  • Issues (Europe)
  • Apps (Europe)
  • Account Administration (Europe)
  • Locations (Europe)
  • Reports (Europe)
  • Document Data Service (Europe)
  • Microsoft Office File Access Service (Europe)
  • Data Connector (Europe)

Autodesk Build

  • Cost Management (Europe)
  • Insight (Europe)
  • Project Management (Europe)

Autodesk BIM Collaborate PRO

  • Revit Cloud Models (Europe)
  • Collaboration for AutoCAD Plant 3D (Europe)

BIM 360 Docs

  • BIM 360 Document Management (Europe)
  • BIM 360 Issues (Europe)
  • BIM 360 Apps (Europe)
  • BIM 360 Account Administration (Europe)
  • BIM 360 Locations (Europe)
  • BIM 360 Reports (Europe)
  • BIM 360 Document Data Service (Europe)
  • BIM 360 Microsoft Office File Access Service (Europe)
  • BIM 360 Data Connector (Europe)

BIM 360 Build

  • BIM 360 Cost Management (Europe)
  • BIM 360 Field Management (Europe)
  • BIM 360 Insight (Europe)
  • BIM 360 Project Management (Europe)

Autodesk makes trusted products

Europe, Africa and Middle East

We continue to meet our obligations when processing personal data, under the GDPR, which took full effect on May 25, 2018. Learn more about the measures we have taken to ensure our compliance with newer, stricter regulations

Review our GDPR FAQs

Select Middle East and Africa FAQs coming soon

North America

Several U.S. states have enacted new or revised privacy laws including California and Virginia (as of January 1, 2023), Colorado and Connecticut (as of July 1, 2023), and Utah (as of December 31, 2023).

Review our North America FAQs.

Canada

Review our PIPEDA FAQs

Review our Quebec Law 25 FAQs

Latin America

The LGPD, which came into effect on September 18, 2020, sets forth rules for processing data relating to individuals in Brazil. Learn more about the measures we are taking to comply with the LGPD.

Review our LGPD FAQs.

Selected other Latin America FAQs coming soon

Asia-Pacific Region

China’s Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) came into effect on November 1, 2021. The PIPL creates new rules for processing information relating to individuals in China. Learn more about the measures we are taking to comply with the PIPL.

Review our PIPL FAQs

 

Review our Australia’s Privacy Act and Australian Privacy Principles FAQs

 

Review our Indonesia’s Data Protection Regulations (IDPR) FAQs

 

Review our India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) FAQs

 

Review our Korea’s Personal Information Protection Act (PIPA) FAQs

 

Vietnam’s Personal Data Protection Decree FAQs

Help us stay secure

Report a security incident

Report a security incident

Help us protect our applications by reporting a security incident, bug, or vulnerability found within an Autodesk product or service.

Contact Autodesk Security
Autodesk Elevator

Use Genuine Autodesk licenses

Avoid software failure, increased exposure to malware, and associated risks by using Genuine Autodesk software. Visit Autodesk Genuine to learn more.

Visit Autodesk Genuine