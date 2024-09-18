Autodesk Trust Center

Advisories are used to communicate information related to vulnerabilities identified with Autodesk® products and services. This includes any fixes or workarounds that are applicable to the affected product.

Vulnerabilities for Autodesk® Maya® USD plugin

Autodesk ID:ADSK-SA-2023-0003

Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® Maya® USD plugin

Impact:Uninitialized Variable, Out-of-Bounds Read, Out-of-Bounds Write

Severity: High

Original Publish:3/29/2023

Last Revised:3/29/2023

Severity CVSS Score Impact
Low 0.1 - 3.9 A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
Medium 4.0 - 6.9 A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
High 7.0 - 8.9 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
Critical 9.0 - 10 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.

Summary

USD (Universal Scene Description) plugin for Autodesk® Maya® has been affected by file uninitialized variable, out-of-bounds read, and out-of-bounds write vulnerabilities.

Description

The details of the vulnerability are as follows:

 

1)CVE-2023-25010:- A malicious actor may convince a victim to open a malicious USD file that may trigger an uninitialized variable which may result in code execution.

 

2)CVE-2023-27906:- A malicious actor may convince a victim to open a malicious USD file that may trigger an out-of-bounds read vulnerability which may result in code execution.

 

3)CVE-2023-27907:- A malicious actor may convince a victim to open a malicious USD file that may trigger an out-of-bounds write vulnerability which may result in code execution.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk Maya USD Plugin

Impacted Versions: Maya USD 0.22.0 and older

Mitigated Versions: Maya USD 0.23.0

Update Source: https://github.com/Autodesk/maya-usd/releases/

 

*Note: New versions of Maya USD, Bifrost, and MtoA are available to ensure compatibility of the Autodesk Maya ecosystem. For more information on the latest versions of each plug-in and version compatibility, please refer to the Knowledge article.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products obtain and apply the latest security update for their products. Please refer to the Knowledge article for more information.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the followingfor reporting the relevantissues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

  • Mat Powell of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2023-25010, CVE-2023-27906, CVE-2023-27907

Revision History

Revision: 1.0 | 3/29/2023 |Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

 

