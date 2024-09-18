How to buy
Autodesk ID:ADSK-SA-2023-0003
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® Maya® USD plugin
Impact:Uninitialized Variable, Out-of-Bounds Read, Out-of-Bounds Write
Severity: High
Original Publish:3/29/2023
Last Revised:3/29/2023
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
USD (Universal Scene Description) plugin for Autodesk® Maya® has been affected by file uninitialized variable, out-of-bounds read, and out-of-bounds write vulnerabilities.
The details of the vulnerability are as follows:
1)CVE-2023-25010:- A malicious actor may convince a victim to open a malicious USD file that may trigger an uninitialized variable which may result in code execution.
2)CVE-2023-27906:- A malicious actor may convince a victim to open a malicious USD file that may trigger an out-of-bounds read vulnerability which may result in code execution.
3)CVE-2023-27907:- A malicious actor may convince a victim to open a malicious USD file that may trigger an out-of-bounds write vulnerability which may result in code execution.
Item: Autodesk Maya USD Plugin
Impacted Versions: Maya USD 0.22.0 and older
Mitigated Versions: Maya USD 0.23.0
Update Source: https://github.com/Autodesk/maya-usd/releases/
*Note: New versions of Maya USD, Bifrost, and MtoA are available to ensure compatibility of the Autodesk Maya ecosystem. For more information on the latest versions of each plug-in and version compatibility, please refer to the Knowledge article.
Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products obtain and apply the latest security update for their products. Please refer to the Knowledge article for more information.
We would like to thank the followingfor reporting the relevantissues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:
Mat Powell of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2023-25010, CVE-2023-27906, CVE-2023-27907
Revision: 1.0 | 3/29/2023 |Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory
Revision: 1.0
Date: 3/3/2023
Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory
