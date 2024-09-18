Summary

Applications and services that utilize Image Processing component used by Autodesk products may be impacted by Out-of-bound Read, Heap-based Overflow, Out-of-bound Write, Memory corruption, and Use-after-free vulnerabilities.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2022-33889: A maliciously crafted GIF or JPEG files when parsed through Autodesk Design Review, AutoCAD 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020 could be used to write beyond the allocated heap buffer. This vulnerability could lead to arbitrary code execution. CVE-2022-33890: A maliciously crafted PCT or DWF file when consumed through DesignReview.exe application could lead to memory corruption vulnerability by read access violation. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process. CVE-2022-41306: A maliciously crafted PCT file when consumed through DesignReview.exe application could lead to memory corruption vulnerability by write access violation. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process. CVE-2022-42940: A malicious crafted TGA file when consumed through DesignReview.exe application could lead to memory corruption vulnerability. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process.

Affected Products

Item: AutoCAD®

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Architecture

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6 **

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Map3D

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6 **

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Electrical

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Plant 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6 **

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Civil 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Mechanical

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® MEP

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® LT

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Mac

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.2, 2022.3 2021.3

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® LT for Mac

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.2, 2022.3 2021.3

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Design Review

Impacted Versions: 2018

Mitigated Versions: 2018 Hotfix 7

Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network

Item: Revit

Impacted Versions: 2023

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Inventor

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022

Mitigated Versions: 2023.2, 2022.4

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Infrastructure Parts Editor

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.0.3, 2021.0.3, 2020.0.4

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: SSA (Storm and Sanitary Analysis)

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.2, 2022.0.3, 2021.3.3, 2020.3.3

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: DWGTM TrueView

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Free ViewerPrevious versions: AKN

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change

** Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that customers using the affected products listed above obtain and apply the available hotfix via the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk forum for more information about previous version support.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

James Tsz Ko Yeung for reporting CVE-2022-42945

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 12/14/2022

Description: Initial Release of the security advisory

Related Information

More information on related security advisories can be found on the Autodesk Trust Center.