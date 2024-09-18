How to buy
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2021-0002
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® Licensing Service
Impact: Privilege Escalation
Severity: Medium
Original Publish: 14/06/2021
Last Revised: 14/06/2021
Autodesk® Desktop Licensing Installer has been affected by Privilege Escalation vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to code execution due to weak permissions.
The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:
CVE-2021-27032: Autodesk Licensing Installer was found to be vulnerable to privilege escalation issues. A malicious user with limited privileges could run any number of tools on a system to identify services that are configured with weak permissions and are running under elevated privileges. These weak permissions could allow all users on the operating system to modify the service configuration and take ownership of the service.
Item: Autodesk Licensing Installer
Impacted Versions: 9.0.1.1462.100 and earlier
Mitigated Versions: 10.2.0.4231
Update Source:
* Note: This service is a component that is shipped along with our flagship products.
Autodesk recommends that customers who use the affected products obtain and apply the latest Hotfixes referenced above via the Autodesk Download Portal.
More information on the Autodesk Licensing Service Installer can be found on our Autodesk Knowledge Network.
We would like to thank the following for reporting the relevant vulnerabilities and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:
Scott Goodwin from DGC (DiCicco, Gulman & Company LLP) for reporting CVE-2021-27032.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 14/06/2021
Description: Initial Release
