Advisories are used to communicate information related to vulnerabilities identified with Autodesk® products and services. This includes any fixes or workarounds that are applicable to the affected product.

Privilege Escalation Vulnerabilities in Autodesk® Licensing Service

Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2021-0002

Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® Licensing Service

Impact: Privilege Escalation

Severity: Medium

Original Publish: 14/06/2021

Last Revised: 14/06/2021

Severity CVSS Score Impact
Low 0.1 - 3.9 A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
Medium 4.0 - 6.9 A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
High 7.0 - 8.9 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
Critical 9.0 - 10 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.

Summary

Autodesk® Desktop Licensing Installer has been affected by Privilege Escalation vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to code execution due to weak permissions.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

  1. CVE-2021-27032: Autodesk Licensing Installer was found to be vulnerable to privilege escalation issues. A malicious user with limited privileges could run any number of tools on a system to identify services that are configured with weak permissions and are running under elevated privileges. These weak permissions could allow all users on the operating system to modify the service configuration and take ownership of the service.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk Licensing Installer

Impacted Versions: 9.0.1.1462.100 and earlier

Mitigated Versions: 10.2.0.4231

Update Source:

Autodesk Download Portal

 

* Note: This service is a component that is shipped along with our flagship products.

Recommendations

Autodesk recommends that customers who use the affected products obtain and apply the latest Hotfixes referenced above via the Autodesk Download Portal.

Related Information

More information on the Autodesk Licensing Service Installer can be found on our Autodesk Knowledge Network.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following for reporting the relevant vulnerabilities and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

  • Scott Goodwin from DGC (DiCicco, Gulman & Company LLP) for reporting CVE-2021-27032.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 14/06/2021

Description: Initial Release

Disclaimer

