Summary

Autodesk® InfraWorks® has been affected by multiple vulnerabilities detailed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices. Hotfixes are available in the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal to help resolve these vulnerabilities.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2021-36770 - Encode.pm, as distributed in Perl through 5.34.0, allows local users to gain privileges via a Trojan horse Encode::ConfigLocal library (in the current working directory) that preempts dynamic module loading. CVE-2020-27955 - Git LFS 2.12.0 allows Remote Code Execution.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk® Infraworks®

Impacted Versions: 2022.1, 2021.2 2020.2

Mitigated Versions: 2022.1 Hotfix 4, 2021.2 Hotfix 6, 2020.2 Hotfix 6

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products obtain and apply the latest Hotfixes via the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal. Customers who are using impacted product versions should then reinstall the software to apply the latest Hotfixes.

Customers of Infraworks version 2020: when applying the hotfix for 2020.2, the update will launch the product after installation for the very first time and you may encounter a window asking for git credentials. You will need to close the git credentials window. This only happens on the first launch.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Related Information

More information on related security advisories can be found on the Autodesk Trust Center.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 04/20/2022

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory